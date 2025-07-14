Bryan High School Orchestra Booster Club

Hosted by

Bryan High School Orchestra Booster Club

About this event

2025-26 BHS Orchestra Sponsorship

Conductor's Circle
$2,000

1) Acknowledgement with logo on Bryan High Orchestra social media posts, 2) Access to book a string quartet for an event, 3) Recognition on Bryan High Orchestra website, 4) Recognition in all concert and banquet programs, and 5) Four free ELO (Electric Light Orchestra) concert tickets

Concert Master's Circle
$1,000

1) Acknowledgement with logo on Bryan High Orchestra social media posts, 2) Access to book a string quartet for an event, 3) Recognition on Bryan High Orchestra website, 4) Recognition in all concert and banquet programs, and 5) Three free ELO (Electric Light Orchestra) concert tickets

Composer's Circle
$500

1) Recognition on Bryan High Orchestra website, 2) Recognition in all concert and banquet programs, and 3) Two free ELO (Electric Light Orchestra) concert tickets

Family and Friends Circle
$200

1) Recognition on Bryan High Orchestra website, 2) Recognition in all concert and banquet programs, and 3) One free ELO (Electric Light Orchestra) concert ticket

Supporter
$100

Recognition on Bryan High Orchestra website

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!