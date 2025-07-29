2025-26 Bryan High School PTSO Store

Individual PTSO Membership
$10
Family PTSO Membership
$20
Student PTSO Membership
$5
Teacher PTSO Membership Special
$15

Includes a Go Big Blue short-sleeve t-shirt

2025-26 Go Big Blue Short-Sleeve T-Shirt item
2025-26 Go Big Blue Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
$15

SoftStyle 100% ring-spun cotton in navy blue. Brand: Gildan

2025-26 Go Big Blue Long-Sleeve T-Shirt item
2025-26 Go Big Blue Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
$20

Fan Favorite in deep navy. Brand: Port & Company

2024-25 Go Big Blue Vintage T-Shirt item
2024-25 Go Big Blue Vintage T-Shirt
$15

100% preshrunk ring-spun cotton in navy. Modern classic fit. Brand: Threadfast Apparel

2024-25 Go Big Blue Vintage Sweatshirt item
2024-25 Go Big Blue Vintage Sweatshirt
$26

50% ring-spun cotton/50% polyester sweatshirt in navy blue. Heavy Blend crewneck features Air jet yarn for softer feel and reduced pilling. Has double-needle stitching at waistband and cuffs and 1x1 rib knit collar, cuffs and waistband with spandex. Brand: Gildan

2023-24 Go Big Blue T-Shirt item
2023-24 Go Big Blue T-Shirt
$12

Sizes YM through 5XL. 100% ring-spun cotton in navy. Modern classic fit. Brand: Gildan

2023-24 Go Big Blue Sweatshirt item
2023-24 Go Big Blue Sweatshirt
$20

Limited sizes available. 50% ring-spun cotton/50% polyester sweatshirt in Carolina blue. Heavy Blend crewneck features Air jet yarn for softer feel and reduced pilling. Has double-needle stitching at waistband and cuffs and 1x1 rib knit collar, cuffs and waistband with spandex. Brand: Gildan

2022-23 Go Big Blue T-Shirt item
2022-23 Go Big Blue T-Shirt
$12

Sizes YM through 4XL. 100% ring-spun cotton in navy. Brand: Tultex

2021-22 Go Big Blue Clubs & Organizations T-Shirt item
2021-22 Go Big Blue Clubs & Organizations T-Shirt
$10

Sizes YM through 3XL. 50/50 ring-spun cotton/polyester t-shirt in denim heather. This t-shirt features the logos of school clubs and organizations within the Go Big Blue wording. Brand: Tultex

2021-22 Go Big Blue Clubs & Organizations Hoodie item
2021-22 Go Big Blue Clubs & Organizations Hoodie
$20

Limited sizes available. 50% ring-spun cotton/50% polyester hoodie in charcoal gray with front pouch pocket and jersey-lined hood. This hoodie has the logos of the various school clubs and organizations within Go Big Blue wording. This hoodie isn’t just soft, it’s REALLY soft. Taking it off will be the least favorite part of your day. Brand: Tultex

2020-21 Go Big Blue 50th Anniversary T-Shirt item
2020-21 Go Big Blue 50th Anniversary T-Shirt
$10

Limited sizes available (YM through 3XL). 100% preshrunk cotton in navy. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Bryan High School, this shirt features a Viking ship with the Essential Eight tenants on the oars. Brand: Gildan

2019-20 Go Big Blue Dri-Fit T-Shirt item
2019-20 Go Big Blue Dri-Fit T-Shirt
$10

Limited sizes available. Dri-Fit performance tee. Made with premium fabric to heighten performance during your toughest workouts, this tee provides sun defense, rash guard, moisture-wicking technology, stain release, and comfortable fit. 100% polyester. Brand: A4

2019-20 Go Big Blue T-Shirt item
2019-20 Go Big Blue T-Shirt
$10

Limited sizes available. 65/35 polyester/combed ring-spun USA cotton in heather navy. Heat-set to minimize shrinkage. Brand: Tultex

2018-19 Go Big Blue Comfort Colors T-Shirt item
2018-19 Go Big Blue Comfort Colors T-Shirt
$10

Limited sizes available (YM through Small). Heavyweight ring spun garment-dyed t-shirt in grey. 100% cotton. Brand: Comfort Colors

