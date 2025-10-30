2025-26 Business Banner Sponsorship Application

Hosted by
-4x8 banner placed on fence line all school year long Aug 1- June 1st
-Ads are $500 first year (design fee included)
-Ads wishing to remain each year are $400 per year renewal due ever Aug 1st
-If Ads are not renewed the banner is then yours to keep.
-Tax Deductible Receipt will be mailed once purchase has been completed.
-Receive a special thank you from our Agriculture Department!
-Once form and payment made please email pdf of company logo and info you wish to be included to: [email protected]
