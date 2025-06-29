Welcome New Members! | 2025-26 DAR Dues & Donations

New Member (Paper Application)
$167

Valid for one year

Annual dues include: NSDAR $52, DCDAR $25, and Chapter $15. Payment also includes the $75 application fee required by NSDAR.

New Member (E-application)
$40

Valid for one year

Paying DCDAR ($25) and Judge Lynn ($15) dues; National dues and Application Fee were paid online at time of application.

Transferring Member (includes 2025-26 NSDAR payment)
$92

Valid for one year

Transfer dues include: NSDAR $52, DCDAR $25, and Chapter $15.

Transferring Member (NSDAR dues 2025-26 dues already paid)
$40

Valid for one year

Paying DCDAR ($25) and Judge Lynn ($15) dues; National dues for 2026 were paid to previous chapter or as at-large member.

Add a donation for Judge Lynn Chapter, NSDAR

$

