K-8 Enrollment Payment Form (2025-26)

Enrollment Fees Include:
1. Registration Fee: $175 (non-refundable)
2. Activity Fee K-8 students: $100 (non-refundable)
3. Capital Campaign Fee of $150 per student (non-refundable)
4. Technology Fee of $150 per student (non-refundable)
5. Physical Education Program Fee of $50 (non-refundable)
