2025-26 Fayetteville Alumni Chapter Membership

Our annual membership begins on July 1, 2025, and ends on June 30, 2026. A chapter member shall be an alumnus/alumna of the University. This member must pay annual chapter dues to be in good standing. Has voting rights in the chapter and is eligible to hold an elected office.
Our annual membership begins on July 1, 2025, and ends on June 30, 2026. An Associate Member is a non-alumnus/alumna who wishes to participate in Chapter activities. Associate Members are entitled the same benefits as other members except to hold elected positions.
Our annual membership begins on July 1, 2025, and ends on June 30, 2026. A recent graduate of NC A&T State University. Has voting rights in the chapter and is eligible to hold an elected office.
