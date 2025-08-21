Glenn High School Girls Basketball Booster Club Inc

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Glenn High School Girls Basketball Booster Club Inc

About this shop

2025-26 GHS Girls Basketball Tip Off

Booster Team Fee
$110

booster membership, booster club shirt, snacks for away games, homecoming parade shirt, player banquet ticket


No Game Day Concession Participation
$200

We understand that everyone's time is valuable. However, the biggest money maker for the program is concessions sales. If you would like to opt out of your 2 shifts per season, you can just pay the fee.

EXTRA Booster Spirit Shirt item
EXTRA Booster Spirit Shirt
$20

Sized XS-XL

EXTRA Booster Spirit Shirt 2XL-3XL item
EXTRA Booster Spirit Shirt 2XL-3XL
$25

Sized 2XL-3XL

Yard Sign
$25
Chick Fil A Game Day Meals item
Chick Fil A Game Day Meals
$112.50
Subway Game Day Meals
$75
Additional Family Booster Member
$25
Game Day Meal Payment Option
$62.50

You can break your Game Day Meal payments into three payments. Please have the total paid by Jan. 5. Total due is $187.50 for both Chick Fil A and Subway.

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