2025-26 GHS Girls Basketball Tip Off

Offered by
About this shop
booster membership, booster club shirt, snacks for away games, homecoming parade shirt, player banquet ticket
We understand that everyone's time is valuable. However, the biggest money maker for the program is concessions sales. If you would like to opt out of your 2 shifts per season, you can just pay the fee.
Sized XS-XL
Sized 2XL-3XL
You can break your Game Day Meal payments into three payments. Please have the total paid by Jan. 5. Total due is $187.50 for both Chick Fil A and Subway.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!