2025-26 Highland PTSA Membership

Fledgling Eagle (1 membership)
$15

Looking for a way to show your support for Highland School and its students, even with a busy schedule? Then the Fledgling Eagle membership is for you! You'll be a valued member of our PTSA flock, playing a vital role in enriching the school experience for everyone and amplifying our advocacy power.

Soaring Eagles (2 memberships)
$25

Strength comes in pairs! This membership level is perfect for couples, parent-child duos, or any two individuals who want to join forces and get the satisfaction of making a double dose of positive impact on our school environment.

Golden Eagles (4 memberships)
$50

The Highland PTSA thrives on a strong family network. Take your support to new heights! Get a membership for your family and/or show your appreciation for our dedicated staff members by sponsoring their PTSA membership!

