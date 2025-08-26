2025-26 Highland PTSA Membership

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Looking for a way to show your support for Highland School and its students, even with a busy schedule? Then the Fledgling Eagle membership is for you! You'll be a valued member of our PTSA flock, playing a vital role in enriching the school experience for everyone and amplifying our advocacy power.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Strength comes in pairs! This membership level is perfect for couples, parent-child duos, or any two individuals who want to join forces and get the satisfaction of making a double dose of positive impact on our school environment.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
The Highland PTSA thrives on a strong family network. Take your support to new heights! Get a membership for your family and/or show your appreciation for our dedicated staff members by sponsoring their PTSA membership!
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing