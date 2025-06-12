Grapevine Lady Mustangs Basketball Booster Club

2025-26 LMBB Sponsorship Program

Platinum
$2,500
Full page advertisement on inside of front cover or back cover of media guide Company name on GAME DAY giveaway t-shirts Permanent signage on Gymnasium wall and/or digital display table for full season Verbal acknowledgement during halftime at all home games Social media shout-outs
Gold
$1,000
Full page advertisement in media guide Company name on GAME DAY giveaway t-shirts Permanent Display on Gymnasium wall and/or 30 second rotating digital advertisement on display table at home games Verbal acknowledgement during halftime at all home games Social media shout-outs
Silver
$500
Half page advertisement in media guide Company name on GAME DAY giveaway t-shirts Permanent Display on Gymnasium wall and/or 20 second rotating digital advertisement on display table at home games Verbal acknowledgement during halftime at all home games Social media shout-outs
Bronze
$250
Quarter page advertisement in media guide Company name on GAME DAY giveaway t-shirts 10 second rotating digital advertisement on display table at home games Social media shout-outs
