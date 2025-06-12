2025-26 LMBB Sponsorship Program

Full page advertisement on inside of front cover or back cover of media guide
Company name on GAME DAY giveaway t-shirts
Permanent signage on Gymnasium wall and/or digital display table for full season
Verbal acknowledgement during halftime at all home games Social media shout-outs
Full page advertisement on inside of front cover or back cover of media guide
Company name on GAME DAY giveaway t-shirts
Permanent signage on Gymnasium wall and/or digital display table for full season
Verbal acknowledgement during halftime at all home games Social media shout-outs
Gold
$1,000
Full page advertisement in media guide
Company name on GAME DAY giveaway t-shirts
Permanent Display on Gymnasium wall and/or 30 second rotating digital advertisement on display table at home games
Verbal acknowledgement during halftime at all home games
Social media shout-outs
Full page advertisement in media guide
Company name on GAME DAY giveaway t-shirts
Permanent Display on Gymnasium wall and/or 30 second rotating digital advertisement on display table at home games
Verbal acknowledgement during halftime at all home games
Social media shout-outs
Silver
$500
Half page advertisement in media guide
Company name on GAME DAY giveaway t-shirts
Permanent Display on Gymnasium wall and/or 20 second rotating digital advertisement on display table at home games
Verbal acknowledgement during halftime at all home games Social media shout-outs
Half page advertisement in media guide
Company name on GAME DAY giveaway t-shirts
Permanent Display on Gymnasium wall and/or 20 second rotating digital advertisement on display table at home games
Verbal acknowledgement during halftime at all home games Social media shout-outs
Bronze
$250
Quarter page advertisement in media guide Company name on GAME DAY giveaway t-shirts
10 second rotating digital advertisement on display table at home games
Social media shout-outs
Quarter page advertisement in media guide Company name on GAME DAY giveaway t-shirts
10 second rotating digital advertisement on display table at home games
Social media shout-outs
Add a donation for Grapevine Lady Mustangs Basketball Booster Club
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!