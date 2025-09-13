NCNW Eastern Howard County Section

Offered by

NCNW Eastern Howard County Section

About the memberships

2025-26 EHCS National & Section Dues

Annual National & Section Dues
$150

Valid for one year

Annual membership. $75 for Nationals and $75 for Sections

Charter Members - National & Section Dues
$100

Valid for one year

Charter Members who previously paid $50 to National. $25 for National and $75 for Sections

Lifetime / Legacy Lifetime National & Section Dues
$100

No expiration

Lifetime and Legacy Lifetime Members - $25 for National per capita fee and $75 for Section Dues

Partial Payment - National or Section Dues
$75

No expiration

Partial Payment for members who have already paid either National or Section Dues already

National Dues - Late Fee
$10

No expiration

National dues received after May 31 must pay a $10 late fee. Please add to your Annual dues

Add a donation for NCNW Eastern Howard County Section

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!