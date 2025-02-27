2026-27 North Idaho College Corporate Partnerships

Company full color logo on nicathletics.com website with link; full page color ad with choice of placement based on availability in NIC athletic seasonal media guides along with full color logo on front cover (Fall, Winter, Spring); company logo on LED board in gymnasium for women's volleyball games, men's and women's basketball games and men's wrestling matches (on a rotating basis with other logos); full color back-lit jumbo sign on east end of gymnasium (if available) or full color back-lit (if available) sign on east end of gymnasium; A-Frame sign with full color logo at men's and women's soccer games and softball games, men's and women's basketball games, women's volleyball matches, and wrestling matches; eight memberships to the North Idaho College Booster Club which includes eight season tickets for the athletic season for the sports of women's volleyball, men's basketball, women's basketball and men's wrestling.