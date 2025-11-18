2025–26 Region 5 EMS Awards Celebration Registration

1000 Indian Springs Dr

Forsyth, GA 31029, USA

R5 Awards General Admission
$25

R5 Awards General Admission


Non-Refundable
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

R5 Awards Nominee Admission
Free

R5 Awards Nominee Admission

For individuals formally nominated for a 2025–26 Region 5 EMS Award. 


Nominee Admission includes full program access and one complimentary guest (plus one).


Important: No discounts are provided for agency nominations.

R5 Awards Retiree Admission
Free

R5 Awards Retiree Admission

Complimentary admission for retired EMS professionals. Includes full program access.

R5 Awards VIP Admission
$50
Available until Dec 16

R5 Awards VIP Admission | Available until December 15


Non-Refundable

Includes reserved priority seating and VIP recognition.


Limited availability.
Important: VIP Admission provides enhanced seating and event experience only. It has no influence on the awards selection process.

R5 Awards Group Admission (Group Table/6 Seats)
$120
Available until Dec 16
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Group Table Admission (6 Seats) | Available until December 15


Non-Refundable
Includes six tickets and reserved priority seating. Non-refundable. Limited availability. Please contact Kristal Smith at 478-288-0708 prior to purchase.


Non-refundable. Reserved priority seating.


Limited availability. Touchbase with Kristal Smith prior to purchase. 478-288-0708.

Add a donation for Central Georgia EMS Directors Association, Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!