2026 Fiscal Year Annual Membership Dues

About the memberships
Valid until March 18, 2027
Local Dues $225, National Dues $190, Per Capita $10, plus Reinstatement Fee $15
(Please select if you were FINANCIAL for the 2025 Fiscal Year)
Valid until March 18, 2027
Local Dues $225, National Dues $190, Per Capita $10, plus Reinstatement Fee $30
(Please select if you were NON-FINANCIAL for the 2025 Fiscal Year)
Valid until March 18, 2027
Local Dues $225 and Per Capita $10
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