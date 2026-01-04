Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

Offered by

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

About the memberships

2026 Fiscal Year Annual Membership Dues

Regular Member (one year reinstatement)
$440

Valid until March 18, 2027

Local Dues $225, National Dues $190, Per Capita $10, plus Reinstatement Fee $15


(Please select if you were FINANCIAL for the 2025 Fiscal Year)

Regular Member (multiple year reinstatement)
$455

Valid until March 18, 2027

Local Dues $225, National Dues $190, Per Capita $10, plus Reinstatement Fee $30


(Please select if you were NON-FINANCIAL for the 2025 Fiscal Year)

Diamond / Golden / Life Member
$235

Valid until March 18, 2027

Local Dues $225 and Per Capita $10

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