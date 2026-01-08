2025-26 Sponsorship Opportunities

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👉 Price is per event. Purchase both to appear at Mid-Winter and Convention. Event choice selected at checkout.
👉 Price is per event. Purchase both to appear at Mid-Winter and Convention. Event choice selected at checkout.
👉 Price is per event. Purchase both to appear at Mid-Winter and Convention. Event choice selected at checkout.
👉 Price is per event. Purchase both to appear at Mid-Winter and Convention. Event choice selected at checkout.
👉 Price is per event. Purchase both to appear at Mid-Winter and Convention. Event choice selected at checkout.
👉 Price is per event. Purchase both to appear at Mid-Winter and Convention. Event choice selected at checkout.
👉 Price is per event. Purchase both to appear at Mid-Winter and Convention. Event choice selected at checkout.
Prominent full-page advertisement in the official program booklet.
👉 Price is per event. Purchase both to appear at Mid-Winter and Convention. Event choice selected at checkout.
Half-page advertisement with strong visibility in the program.
👉 Price is per event. Purchase both to appear at Mid-Winter and Convention. Event choice selected at checkout.
Quarter-page advertisement in the program booklet.
👉 Price is per event. Purchase both to appear at Mid-Winter and Convention. Event choice selected at checkout.
Business card-sized listing in the program booklet.
👉 Price is per event. Purchase both to appear at Mid-Winter and Convention. Event choice selected at checkout.
Exclusively for Oregon VFW and Auxiliary members running for office.
👉 Price is per event. Purchase both to appear at Mid-Winter and Convention. Event choice selected at checkout.
Showcase your products and services with direct access to attendees. Includes one 6-ft vendor table, event access, and a program listing.
👉 Price is per event. Purchase both to appear at Mid-Winter and Convention. Event choice selected at checkout.
Showcase your products and services with direct access to attendees. Includes one 6-ft vendor table, event access, and a program listing for 3 days.
👉 Price is per event. Purchase both to appear at Mid-Winter and Convention. Event choice selected at checkout.
Showcase your nonprofit organizations products and services with direct access to attendees. Includes one 6-ft vendor table, event access, and a program listing for whole event.
👉 Price is per event. Purchase both to appear at Mid-Winter and Convention. Event choice selected at checkout.
Exclusive for VFW Oregon members. Showcase your Post's products and services with direct access to attendees. Includes one 6-ft vendor table, event access, and a program listing.
👉 Price is per event. Purchase both to appear at Mid-Winter and Convention. Event choice selected at checkout.
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