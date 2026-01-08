Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Oregon

Hosted by

Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Oregon

About this event

2025-26 Sponsorship Opportunities

Patriot Sponsor
$5,000
  • Back cover ad
  • Premium Vendor Table location
  • Stage banner
  • E-blast to attendees
  • Executive speaking slot
  • logo on VFWOR.org for 6 months

👉 Price is per event. Purchase both to appear at Mid-Winter and Convention. Event choice selected at checkout.

Freedom Sponsor
$3,250
  • Full-page ad
  • Premium
  • Vendor Table location
  • Signage
  • Digital promotion
  • logo on VFWOR.org for 6 months

👉 Price is per event. Purchase both to appear at Mid-Winter and Convention. Event choice selected at checkout.

Gold Sponsor
$2,250
  • Half-page ad
  • Vendor Table
  • Signage
  • Verbal recognition
  • logo on VFWOR.org for 6 months

👉 Price is per event. Purchase both to appear at Mid-Winter and Convention. Event choice selected at checkout.

Silver Sponsor
$1,250
  • Quarter-page ad
  • Vendor Table
  • Signage
  • logo on VFWOR.org for 6 months

👉 Price is per event. Purchase both to appear at Mid-Winter and Convention. Event choice selected at checkout.

Bronze Sponsor
$450
  • Program naming recognition
  • Signage
  • logo on VFWOR.org for 6 months

👉 Price is per event. Purchase both to appear at Mid-Winter and Convention. Event choice selected at checkout.

BANQUET TABLE SPONSORSHIP
$500
  • Two (2) VIP seats
  • Branded table signage
  • Recognition during the event

👉 Price is per event. Purchase both to appear at Mid-Winter and Convention. Event choice selected at checkout.

Meal Sponsor
$1,000
  • Your brand featured during a shared meal (not Banquet) with signage
  • Speaking opportunity
  • logo on VFWOR.org for 6 months

👉 Price is per event. Purchase both to appear at Mid-Winter and Convention. Event choice selected at checkout.

Full Page Ad
$125

Prominent full-page advertisement in the official program booklet.


👉 Price is per event. Purchase both to appear at Mid-Winter and Convention. Event choice selected at checkout.

Half Page Ad
$75

Half-page advertisement with strong visibility in the program.


👉 Price is per event. Purchase both to appear at Mid-Winter and Convention. Event choice selected at checkout.

Quarter Page Ad
$50

Quarter-page advertisement in the program booklet.


👉 Price is per event. Purchase both to appear at Mid-Winter and Convention. Event choice selected at checkout.

Business Card Ad
$25

Business card-sized listing in the program booklet.


👉 Price is per event. Purchase both to appear at Mid-Winter and Convention. Event choice selected at checkout.

Oregon Candidate - Full page
$75

Exclusively for Oregon VFW and Auxiliary members running for office.


👉 Price is per event. Purchase both to appear at Mid-Winter and Convention. Event choice selected at checkout.


Vendor Table (one day)
$100

Showcase your products and services with direct access to attendees. Includes one 6-ft vendor table, event access, and a program listing.


👉 Price is per event. Purchase both to appear at Mid-Winter and Convention. Event choice selected at checkout.

Vendor table (three day)
$200

Showcase your products and services with direct access to attendees. Includes one 6-ft vendor table, event access, and a program listing for 3 days.


👉 Price is per event. Purchase both to appear at Mid-Winter and Convention. Event choice selected at checkout.

Vendor table - Nonprofit Organization
$100

Showcase your nonprofit organizations products and services with direct access to attendees. Includes one 6-ft vendor table, event access, and a program listing for whole event.


👉 Price is per event. Purchase both to appear at Mid-Winter and Convention. Event choice selected at checkout.

VFW Post / Auxiliary (per day)
$50

Exclusive for VFW Oregon members. Showcase your Post's products and services with direct access to attendees. Includes one 6-ft vendor table, event access, and a program listing.


👉 Price is per event. Purchase both to appear at Mid-Winter and Convention. Event choice selected at checkout.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!