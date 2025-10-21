2025-26 Tri-West Theater Season Sponsorship

CHORUS
$50

Benefits include the following:

-Signed cast photo

-2 tickets to either HS Fall, HS Spring or MS Show

-Personalized message in the program

SPOTLIGHT
$500

Benefits include the following:

-1/4 page ad in program

-2 social media posts

-Signed cast photo

-2 tickets to all shows

CURTAIN CALL
$1,000

Benefits include the following:

-1/2 page ad in program

-3 social media posts

-Pre-show slideshow ad

-Curtain speech mention

-Signed cast photo

-4 tickets to all shows

STANDING OVATION
$2,000

Benefits include the following:

-Presenting Sponsor Recognition

-Full page ad in program

-4 social media posts

-Preshow slide show ad

-Curtain speech mention

-Program seniors and directors dinner

-Signed cast photo

-6 tickets to all shows

