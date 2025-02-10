2025 2nd Annual Majestic Sunkissed Soul Seafood & Music Festival

Includes Full Access to Music Fest, Seafood. The Seafood Boil will contain a cluster of snow crab, shrimp, potatoes, quartered beef or turkey sausage pieces, ears of corn and boiled eggs. Flavor options: Cajun, Garlic, Spicy. Lemon wedges Bib, crab cracker, and reusable pan are all available. Bring your own lawn chair.
Seafood Boil & Music Festival - Shrimp & Sausage
$30
Includes Full Access to Music Fest shrimp, potatoes, quartered beef or turkey sausage pieces, corn, boiled egg. Flavor options: Cajun, Garlic, Spicy. Lemon wedges Bib, crab cracker, and reusable pan will be available. Bring your own lawn chair.
Seafood Boil & Music Festival - No Seafood
$25
Includes Full Access to Music Fest, potatoes, quartered beef or turkey sausage pieces, ears of corn, boiled eggs. Flavor options: Cajun, Garlic, Spicy. Lemon wedges, Bib, crab cracker, and reusable pan will be available. Bring your own lawn chair.
Music Festival Only - Adults
$10
Full Access to Music Fest
Seafood Ramen Only
$15
Full Access to Music Fest and Seafood Ramen.
Music Festival Only - Children (12 & under)
$5
Full Access to Music Fest
Add a donation for Delta Alpha Omicron Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
$
