2025 36th Accounting Recruiter Reception

• First-round choice of location •Two tables • Company logo displayed on banner as Platinum Sponsor • Your company name will be recognized during the opening speech prior to the reception • Sponsorship recognition on social media, marketing materials, and displayed at the booth
• Second-round choice of location • Company logo displayed on banner as Gold Sponsor • Your company name will be recognized during the opening speech prior to the reception
• Third-round choice of location • Company logo displayed on banner as Silver Sponsor • Your company name will be recognized during the opening speech prior to the reception
• First-round choice of location • Company logo displayed during Mixer as 2023 Mixer Sponsor • Your company name will be recognized during the opening speech prior to the reception • Sponsorship recognition on social media, marketing materials, and displayed at the booth
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!