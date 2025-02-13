3D Archery Golf, 2025

Sponsor the event with a $30 fee and also donate items such as a Gift Certificate, Basket for Raffle, item for Raffle, door prize items, etc. Includes a sign at the target area, name on sponsor banner hung at the club and name on event materials. Ship donation items to Kelly Station Sportsmen, 657 Logansport Road, Ford City, PA 16226 or Call Steve @ 724-448-2722 to arrange pick-up of donation items.

Sponsor the event with a $30 fee and also donate items such as a Gift Certificate, Basket for Raffle, item for Raffle, door prize items, etc. Includes a sign at the target area, name on sponsor banner hung at the club and name on event materials. Ship donation items to Kelly Station Sportsmen, 657 Logansport Road, Ford City, PA 16226 or Call Steve @ 724-448-2722 to arrange pick-up of donation items.

seeMoreDetailsMobile