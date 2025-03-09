2025 3rd Annual Golf Tournament ~~ Florida Panhandle Golf Therapy Alliance (Click "More details" and ticket descriptions for important info!)

One chance to win the SIG Saucer P365 hand gun - drawing will be on March 7 2025 at the end of the tournament! You do not need to be present to win - we will call winners.
Helicopter Ball Drop Raffle
$25
First Ball in the hole; or ball closest to the hole wins!! GRAND PRIZE $1000!!!
If we sell all our tickets, you will have a 1 in 250 chance to WIN!!!
If two balls fall in the first one to fall in wins. If two are equal distance from hole, they split the prize.
Gun Raffle - SIG Sauer $520 voucher or P365
$25
This ticket is for the SIG Saucer $520 voucher or P365 optic ready - your choice! Drawing will be on March 7 2025 at the end of the tournament! You do not need to be present to win - we will call winners.
Hole Sponsorship
$250
For your sponsorship we will make a yard sign with your business logo to post along the course.
You will need to email your logo in .pdf or .svg format to [email protected] We will email or call you to confirm. Please do that as soon as possible - thanks!
If you plan to set up a tent, please let us know and we will contact you to discuss.
(3) Mulligans
$10
Friendly competition.... mulligans for sale!
2 Mulligans, one 18" string, 1 forward tee shot
$20
2 Mulligans, one 18" string, and 1 forward tee shot -- have fun and good luck!
