4th Annual MOHOHA Golf Outing Golfer Registration *SOLD OUT*

Flander Valley Golf Course 81 Pleasant Hill Rd

Flanders, NJ 07836

Foursome
$700
groupTicketCaption
If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately - Group of 4 registration. If players are unknown at the time of purchase, please enter Golfer 1, golfer 2, for the names, and the purchaser's email and phone number for each. Package includes: Lunch/Snacks Practice Facility Loaded Goodie Bag Dinner Banquet 18 holes of golf with cart WITH ALL CONTESTS Beverages Participation in Raffle
Single Golfer
$175
If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately - Individual registration includes: Lunch/Snacks Practice Facility Loaded Goodie Bag Dinner Banquet 18 holes of golf with cart WITH ALL CONTESTS Beverages Participation in Raffle
Raffles Tickets - Platinum
$65
45 Raffle Tickets plus 5 Mulligans (40% Savings!) - If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately
Mulligan - Platinum
$65
10 Mulligans plus 25 Raffle Tickets (33% Savings!) - If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately
Raffle Tickets - Gold
$50
30 Raffle Tickets 4 Mulligans (35% Savings!) - If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately
Mulligan - Gold
$50
8 Mulligans plus 20 Raffle Tickets (30% Savings!) - If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately
Raffle Tickets - Silver
$35
20 Raffle Tickets plus 2 Mulligans (28% Savings!) - If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately
Mulligan - Silver
$35
4 Mulligans plus 10 Raffle Tickets (17% Savings!) - If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately
Raffle - Single
$2
Single Raffle Ticket - If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately
Mulligan - Single
$4
Single Mulligan - If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately
50/50 (15 Tickets)
$10
An arm's length of tickets. - If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately
50/50 (3 tickets)
$5
3 Tickets for $5 - If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately
50/50 Single Ticket
$2
1 Ticket for $2 - If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately
Dinner Only (No Golf Round)
$50
Ticket for Dinner Only and no Golf - If paying by Cash, Check, or Venmo, Please use Discount code ManualPay at checkout and submit total payment separately
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing