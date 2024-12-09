2025 Show & Shine Entry Form + Official Swag

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About this event
Birch Run, MI 48415
1 vehicle per entry; admission included for passengers in the contest vehicle.
100% of proceeds will be donated to HAVEN
Good for 1 spectator admission (12 and over). *Purchase is not required if you're entering a vehicle into the Show & Shine.
100% of the proceeds go to HAVEN thanks to our generous donors at CarStickers.com!
Sticker measures 3" x 2.6" and is made from a light adhesive vinyl for easy placement and removal.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!