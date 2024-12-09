Jeep® Babes Enthusiast Club Michigan Chapter

Hosted by

Jeep® Babes Enthusiast Club Michigan Chapter

About this event

2025 Show & Shine Entry Form + Official Swag

10945 Dixie Hwy

Birch Run, MI 48415

Show and Shine Contest Entry
$25

1 vehicle per entry; admission included for passengers in the contest vehicle.
100% of proceeds will be donated to HAVEN

General Admission
$5

Good for 1 spectator admission (12 and over). *Purchase is not required if you're entering a vehicle into the Show & Shine.

Event Sticker
$5

100% of the proceeds go to HAVEN thanks to our generous donors at CarStickers.com!

Sticker measures 3" x 2.6" and is made from a light adhesive vinyl for easy placement and removal.

Add a donation for Jeep® Babes Enthusiast Club Michigan Chapter

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!