2025 588 Brigade Engineer Battalion Ball

E1-E4 ticket. Service members are authorized to purchase a +1 ticket for the same cost. Service members are not authorized to purchase tickets at a lower rate for individuals in 588 BEB as a +1.
E5- E6 General Admission
$65
E5-E6 ticket. Service members are authorized to purchase a +1 ticket for the same cost. Service members are not authorized to purchase tickets at a lower rate for individuals in 588 BEB as a +1.
E7-E9 General Admission
$75
E7-E9 ticket. Service members are authorized to purchase a +1 ticket for the same cost. Service members are not authorized to purchase tickets at a lower rate for individuals in 588 BEB as a +1.
Officers / Warrant Officers
$85
Officers and Warrant Officers ticket. Service members are authorized to purchase a +1 ticket for the same cost. Service members are not authorized to purchase tickets at a lower rate for individuals in 588 BEB as a +1.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!