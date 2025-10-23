2nd Annual Community Family Fun 5K Walk/Run presented by NCBW-LA

5001 Obama Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90016, USA

Community Champion
$500

● Premier logo placement on on-site event signage and registration page, digital materials and event email blasts to attendees.

● Recognition during opening remarks.

● Four(4) dedicated social media acknowledgments

● Premier placement in vendor area. We provide placement; sponsor provides setup.

● Opportunity to address the event attendees.

Community Partner
$250

● Name/logo listed on event signage and registration page, digital materials.

● One (1) social media acknowledgment.

● Vendor space. 

Vendors
$150

● Vendor space. 

