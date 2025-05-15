2025 5th Annual Golf Tournament Sponsorships

Grizzly Bear ($5000)
• Includes all Polar Bear benefits
• The first Grizzly Level sponsors will have exclusive advertising for the Grizzly Holiday Classic Youth or the newly planned spring offseason Tournaments. Example: If Nike was the first to sponsor the tournament would be the Nike Grizzly Holiday Classic
• Two tickets to Grizzly Holiday Classic
• 8” x 10” Plaque
Polar Bear
$2,500
Polar Bear ($2500)
• Includes all Kodiak Bear benefits
• Premium ad space on Grizzly Golf Tournament banner in September
• Premium ad space on Grizzly Holiday Classic banner in December
• Shout out at Grizzly Holiday Classic (500+ Attendees)
• Two tickets to Grizzly Holiday Classic Wrestling Tournament
Kodiak Bear
$1,000
Kodiak Bear ($1000)
• Includes all Black Bear benefits
• Admission for one 4-person team to Grizzly Golf Tournament
• Logo on Grizzly Holiday Classic banner
Black Bear
$500
Black Bear ($500)
• One Hole Sponsorship with business/logo at Grizzly Golf Tournament
• Includes all Bear Cub benefits
• Logo on Grizzly Golf Tournament banner
Bear Cub
$250
Bear Cub ($250)
• Promotional material in Grizzly Golf Tournament swag bag
• Shout out on Grizzly Wrestling Club FaceBook Page (2,200+ followers) and Instagram (2,700+ followers)
