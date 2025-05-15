Grizzly Wrestling Club

Grizzly Wrestling Club

2025 5th Annual Golf Tournament Sponsorships

1 Bide-A-Wee Ln

Portsmouth, VA 23701, USA

Grizzly Bear item
Grizzly Bear
$5,000
Grizzly Bear ($5000) • Includes all Polar Bear benefits • The first Grizzly Level sponsors will have exclusive advertising for the Grizzly Holiday Classic Youth or the newly planned spring offseason Tournaments. Example: If Nike was the first to sponsor the tournament would be the Nike Grizzly Holiday Classic • Two tickets to Grizzly Holiday Classic • 8” x 10” Plaque
Polar Bear item
Polar Bear
$2,500
Polar Bear ($2500) • Includes all Kodiak Bear benefits • Premium ad space on Grizzly Golf Tournament banner in September • Premium ad space on Grizzly Holiday Classic banner in December • Shout out at Grizzly Holiday Classic (500+ Attendees) • Two tickets to Grizzly Holiday Classic Wrestling Tournament
Kodiak Bear item
Kodiak Bear
$1,000
Kodiak Bear ($1000) • Includes all Black Bear benefits • Admission for one 4-person team to Grizzly Golf Tournament • Logo on Grizzly Holiday Classic banner
Black Bear item
Black Bear
$500
Black Bear ($500) • One Hole Sponsorship with business/logo at Grizzly Golf Tournament • Includes all Bear Cub benefits • Logo on Grizzly Golf Tournament banner
Bear Cub item
Bear Cub
$250
Bear Cub ($250) • Promotional material in Grizzly Golf Tournament swag bag • Shout out on Grizzly Wrestling Club FaceBook Page (2,200+ followers) and Instagram (2,700+ followers)
