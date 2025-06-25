One Family

2025 6th Annual HOT Labor Day Festival VENDORS

9195 75th St S

Cottage Grove, MN 55016, USA

Main Food Vendor
$1,600

Any food vendor that is selling main entrees and meals. **$100 DEPOSIT IS INCLUDED IN PRICE**

Specialty Food Vendor
$1,100

Any food vendor that is selling appetizers, desserts, or drinks. **$100 DEPOSIT IS INCLUDED IN PRICE**

Merchandise Vendors
$200

This includes all merchandise sellers, non-profit organizations, and/or informational booths. **$100 DEPOSIT IS INCLUDED IN PRICE**

Youth Entrepreneurship Booth
$40

Youth entrepreneurs that are 17 years old and under.

Entertainment Vendor
$600

**$100 DEPOSIT IS INCLUDED IN PRICE**

