One Family

Hosted by

One Family

About this event

2025 6th Annual HOT Labor Day Festival SPORTS

9195 75th St S

Cottage Grove, MN 55016, USA

Men's Flag Football
$570

$300- Registration Fee
$150- Referee Fee
$100- Refundable Deposit*
$20- Admin Fee
*Refund may take 2-3 weeks to be refunded

Women's Flag Football
$570

$300- Registration Fee
$150- Referee Fee
$100- Refundable Deposit*
$20- Admin Fee
*Refund may take 2-3 weeks to be refunded

Men's Volleyball
$320

$200- Registration Fee
$100- Refundable Deposit*
$20- Admin Fee
*Refund may take 2-3 weeks to be refunded

Women's Volleyball
$320

$200- Registration Fee
$100- Refundable Deposit*
$20- Admin Fee
*Refund may take 2-3 weeks to be refunded

Men's Soccer
$500

$200 registration
$100 deposit
$180 ref
$20 admin
*Refund may take 2-3 weeks to be refunded

Senior's Soccer
$220

$100- Registration Fee
$100- Refundable Deposit*
$20- Admin Fee
*Refund may take 2-3 weeks to be refunded

COED Soccer
$500

$200 registration
$100 deposit
$180 ref
$20 admin
*Refund may take 2-3 weeks to be refunded

U18 Boy's Volleyball
$120

Your $50 registration fee will go towards helping cover championship t-shirts as a remembrance of the 2025 Hmong Memorial Sports Fest, medals, and operational expenses. The other $50 will be refunded once all team duties are complete after the tournament. It may take up to 2-3 weeks for the refund.

U18 Girl's Volleyball
$120

Your $50 registration fee will go towards helping cover championship t-shirts as a remembrance of the 2025 Hmong Memorial Sports Fest, medals, and operational expenses. The other $50 will be refunded once all team duties are complete after the tournament. It may take up to 2-3 weeks for the refund.

Basketball
$270

$150- Registration Fee
$100- Refundable Deposit*
$20- Admin Fee
*Refund may take 2-3 weeks to be refunded

Men's Pickleball Doubles
$65

$60- Registration Fee

$5- Admin Fee

Women's Pickleball Doubles
$65

$60- Registration Fee

$5- Admin Fee

COED Pickleball Doubles
$65

$60- Registration Fee

$5- Admin Fee

Add a donation for One Family

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!