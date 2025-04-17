76 Foundation

76 Foundation

2025 76 Foundation Golf Foursomes

69 Burlingame Rd

Cranston, RI 02921, USA

2025 Platinum Sponsor
$2,576
  • Golf Foursome
  • Company logo displayed prominently through out the event
  • Exclusive Hole Sponsorship
  • Pin Flag (w/ company logo)
  • 4 Raffle Tickets
  • Recognition on 76 website and social media
2025 Gold Sponsor
$1,576
  • Golf Foursome
  • Recognition in reception area (w/ company logo)
  • Recognition on 76 website & social media
  • Tee Sign
2025 Golf Foursome
$676

Includes 4 Golfer’s greens fees w/ cart
Range balls on practice tee 1 hr. prior to start time
Refreshments on the course
Breakfast sandwiches, sausage & peppers, and other food on the course

4 Raffle Tickets (@$76 Each)
$304

Purchase 4 Raffle Tickets for your foursome.
Raffle Tickets are $76/each
Individual raffle tickets can also be purchased at www.76foundation.org/golf or on the day of the event
1 ticket will be assigned to each team member

