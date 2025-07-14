Lions Dad's Club

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Lions Dad's Club

About this event

2025 7th Annual Camping Trip

47600 Arroyo Seco Rd

Greenfield, CA 93927, USA

Family Campsite Ticket
$215

Please select 1 (one) Family Campsite ticket per family for the trip (2 nights).


Please also complete the Child Ticket quantity and relevant fields so we have an accurate count of kids for your family campsite


Important: Our new event registration platform is free, which means 100% of your donation goes to the Lions Dad's Club. Different from Square or Venmo, Zeffy doesn't charge payment processing fees. But in exchange, they ask for a separate donation amount during checkout to support their business. It's optional and separate from the donation to the Lions Dad's Club. If you are not interested in supporting Zeffy, just update the amount to Other, then enter $0. Thank you.

Child Ticket - PLEASE ENTER NUMBER OF CHILDREN IN YOUR GROUP
Free

Please select the number of children per family. Children's attendance is free. Additional donation is optional. Lions Dad's Club is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit incorporated in CA. Donations are tax-deductible.

Waiting List - ONLY USE ONCE ABOVE CAMPSITE OPTIONS ARE FULL
Free

We are at full capacity for now. It is possible that a few spots may open up at a later date. Please sign-up and we will get back to you appropriately. Thanks!

Add a donation for Lions Dad's Club

$

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