2025 7th Annual Camping Trip

Please select 1 (one) Family Campsite ticket per family for the trip (2 nights).





Please also complete the Child Ticket quantity and relevant fields so we have an accurate count of kids for your family campsite





Important: Our new event registration platform is free, which means 100% of your donation goes to the Lions Dad's Club. Different from Square or Venmo, Zeffy doesn't charge payment processing fees. But in exchange, they ask for a separate donation amount during checkout to support their business. It's optional and separate from the donation to the Lions Dad's Club. If you are not interested in supporting Zeffy, just update the amount to Other, then enter $0. Thank you.