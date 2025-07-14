2025 7th Annual Camping Trip

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About this event
Please select 1 (one) Family Campsite ticket per family for the trip (2 nights).
Please also complete the Child Ticket quantity and relevant fields so we have an accurate count of kids for your family campsite
Important: Our new event registration platform is free, which means 100% of your donation goes to the Lions Dad's Club. Different from Square or Venmo, Zeffy doesn't charge payment processing fees. But in exchange, they ask for a separate donation amount during checkout to support their business. It's optional and separate from the donation to the Lions Dad's Club. If you are not interested in supporting Zeffy, just update the amount to Other, then enter $0. Thank you.
Please select the number of children per family. Children's attendance is free. Additional donation is optional. Lions Dad's Club is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit incorporated in CA. Donations are tax-deductible.
We are at full capacity for now. It is possible that a few spots may open up at a later date. Please sign-up and we will get back to you appropriately. Thanks!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!