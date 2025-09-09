2025 9th Annual Charity Golf Classic

103 Brick Church Rd

Spring Valley, NY 10977, USA

Super Bowl Square Raffle
$25

Purchase squares to win our top prize valued at over $400!

50/50 Raffle
$25

Get 10 entries for $25 to win half the 50/50 pot of cash!

Mulligan Shot Re-do
$25

Buy up to 4 Mulligans to use throughout the event to increase your chance of winning 1st, 2nd, 3rd, Closest to the Pin or Longest Drive prizes!

Extra Door Prize Entry
$5

All golfers get 1 free ticket entry for each door prize. See a prize you really like? Purchase additional tickets to increase your chance of winning!

Support our Students-$25
$25

Make a donation to maximize the grant offerings to our teachers and students!

Support our Students-$50
$50

Make a donation to maximize the grant offerings to our teachers and students!

Support our Students-$100
$100

Make a donation to maximize the grant offerings to our teachers and students!

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing