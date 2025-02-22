Riser Harness Ford Open Golf Tournament

Every participant must have a ticket. You can purchase multiple tickets if you’re buying for friends or family.
Includes:
• Lunch
• Practice Facility
• Loaded Goodie Bag
• 18 holes of golf with cart
• Awards
• Live Band After Event
Every participant must have a ticket. You can purchase multiple tickets if you’re buying for friends or family.
Includes:
• Lunch
• Practice Facility
• Loaded Goodie Bag
• 18 holes of golf with cart
• Awards
• Live Band After Event
Hole Sponsorship
$125
Show your support by sponsoring a hole! Your contribution helps fund our mission and gives your business exposure to a community of engaged participants.
Includes:
• Hole Sign Sponsorship With Your Logo
• Tax Deductible
Show your support by sponsoring a hole! Your contribution helps fund our mission and gives your business exposure to a community of engaged participants.
Includes:
• Hole Sign Sponsorship With Your Logo
• Tax Deductible
Corporate Sponsorship
$500
Show your support by becoming a corporate partner! Your contribution helps fund our mission and gives your business exposure to a community of engaged participants.
Includes:
• Hole Sign Sponsorship With Your Logo
• (4) players, (4) mulligans, range balls, goodie bag, and lunch
• Recognition as a Sponsor on the Website for 1 year
• The ability to set up on the clubhouse with your own table, tent, and meet golfers face to face
• Mentions in selected press releases and promotional materials/websites
• Opportunity to include item in each goodie bag
• Sponsor recognition day of event
• Tax Deductible
Show your support by becoming a corporate partner! Your contribution helps fund our mission and gives your business exposure to a community of engaged participants.
Includes:
• Hole Sign Sponsorship With Your Logo
• (4) players, (4) mulligans, range balls, goodie bag, and lunch
• Recognition as a Sponsor on the Website for 1 year
• The ability to set up on the clubhouse with your own table, tent, and meet golfers face to face
• Mentions in selected press releases and promotional materials/websites
• Opportunity to include item in each goodie bag
• Sponsor recognition day of event
• Tax Deductible
Add a donation for A World Vision: Ashton Rae Woods Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!