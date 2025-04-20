2025 AAAGW Eid Al-Adha

Reserve Your Eid Al-Adha Sacrifice with a $200 Pre-Order Deposit. You will pay the remaining balance the day of Eid at the farm. Please be aware that the lamb can cost up to $550, depending on the weight. Price includes the sacrifice, cleaning, and having it ready. Stomach cleaning can be made at an extra fee. The bouzelouf is your responsibility.
Pavilion Rental & Facility Usage - Family of 2 plus kids
$50
Thank you for your kind contribution.
Pavilion Rental & Facility Usage - Individual
$25
Thank you for your kind contribution.
