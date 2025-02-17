Arab American Bar Association of Ohio

Hosted by

Arab American Bar Association of Ohio

About this event

2025 AABAR-Ohio’s Third Annual Banquet

Encore Event Center 16808 Pearl Road

Strongsville, Ohio

Individual Ticket (Members Use Discount Code Provided)
$135
Law Student (Members Use Discount Code Provided)
$100
Government Employee
$100
Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Announcement at Banquet; Logo Displayed on Stage; Table of 8 with Premier Seating; Logo Displayed on Signage at Banquet; Table Signage; and Social Media/Email Listings. Please email your logo to [email protected] by April 11th.
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Logo Displayed on Stage; Table of 8 with Premier Seating; Logo Displayed on Signage at Banquet; Table Signage; and Social Media/Email Listings. Please email your logo to [email protected] by April 11th.
Silver Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Table of 8; Logo Displayed on Signage at Banquet; Table Signage; and Social Media/Email Listings. Please email your logo to [email protected] by April 11th.
Bronze Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
2 Tickets to Banquet; and Name Listed on Signage at Banquet.
Add a donation for Arab American Bar Association of Ohio

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!