2025 AABAR-Ohio’s Third Annual Banquet

Individual Ticket (Members Use Discount Code Provided)
$135
Law Student (Members Use Discount Code Provided)
$100
Government Employee
$100
Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Announcement at Banquet;
Logo Displayed on Stage;
Table of 8 with Premier Seating;
Logo Displayed on Signage at Banquet;
Table Signage; and
Social Media/Email Listings.
Please email your logo to [email protected] by April 11th.
Announcement at Banquet;
Logo Displayed on Stage;
Table of 8 with Premier Seating;
Logo Displayed on Signage at Banquet;
Table Signage; and
Social Media/Email Listings.
Please email your logo to [email protected] by April 11th.
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Logo Displayed on Stage;
Table of 8 with Premier Seating;
Logo Displayed on Signage at Banquet;
Table Signage; and
Social Media/Email Listings.
Please email your logo to [email protected] by April 11th.
Logo Displayed on Stage;
Table of 8 with Premier Seating;
Logo Displayed on Signage at Banquet;
Table Signage; and
Social Media/Email Listings.
Please email your logo to [email protected] by April 11th.
Silver Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Table of 8;
Logo Displayed on Signage at Banquet;
Table Signage; and
Social Media/Email Listings.
Please email your logo to [email protected] by April 11th.
Table of 8;
Logo Displayed on Signage at Banquet;
Table Signage; and
Social Media/Email Listings.
Please email your logo to [email protected] by April 11th.
Bronze Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
2 Tickets to Banquet; and
Name Listed on Signage at Banquet.
2 Tickets to Banquet; and
Name Listed on Signage at Banquet.
Add a donation for Arab American Bar Association of Ohio
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!