Atlanta Alumnae Panhellenic Association Foundation Inc
About this event
2025 AAPA Scholarship Luncheon Online Auction
Pineapple Beach Club Antigua
$250
Starting bid
Value: $3,150 ($1,050 per room), depending on season
Certificate is valid for up to 3 rooms (dbl occupancy), up to 10 nights each. Winner is responsible for airfare and All-Inclusive Supplement of $150 + tax and service per person, per night. The supplement covers all food and beverages (including alcohol) and resort activities.
(Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21 - Jan. 3 and Feb. 1-24.). RESERVATION MUST BE BOOKED BY 6.30.2026.
The Club Barbados
$250
Starting bid
Value: $3,225 ($1,075 per room), depending on season
Certificate is valid for up to 3 rooms (dbl occupancy), up to 10 nights each. Winner is responsible for airfare and All-Inclusive Supplement of $150 + tax and service per person, per night. The supplement covers all food and beverages (including alcohol) and resort activities.
(Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21 - Jan. 3 and Feb. 1-24.). RESERVATION MUST BE BOOKED BY 6.30.2026.
St. James Club Antigua
$250
Starting bid
Value: $3,600 ($1,200 per room), depending on season
Certificate is valid for up to 3 rooms (dbl occupancy), up to 10 nights each. Winner is responsible for airfare and All-Inclusive Supplement of $150 + tax and service per person, per night. The supplement covers all food and beverages (including alcohol) and resort activities.
(Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21 - Jan. 3 and Feb. 1-24.). RESERVATION MUST BE BOOKED BY 6.30.2026.
The Verandah - Antigua
$250
Starting bid
Value: $4,200 ($1,400 per room), depending on season
Certificate is valid for up to 3 Suites (dbl occupancy), up to 10 nights each. Winner is responsible for airfare and All-Inclusive Supplement of $160 + tax and service per person, per night. The supplement covers all food and beverages (including alcohol) and resort activities.
(Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21 - Jan. 3 and Feb. 1-24.). RESERVATION MUST BE BOOKED BY 6.30.2026.
Los Establos - Panama
$250
Starting bid
Value: $4,350 ($1,450 per room), depending on season
Certificate is valid for up to 3 rooms (dbl occupancy), up to 10 nights each. Winner is responsible for airfare and All-Inclusive Supplement of $165 + tax and service per person, per night. The supplement covers all food and beverages (including alcohol) and resort activities.
(Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21 - Jan. 3 and Feb. 1-24.). RESERVATION MUST BE BOOKED BY 6.30.2026.
Hammock Cove - Antigua
$250
Starting bid
Value: $5,700 ($1,900 per villa), depending on season
Certificate is valid for up to 3 Villas (dbl occupancy), up to 10 nights each. Winner is responsible for airfare and All-Inclusive Supplement of $306 - $323 + tax and service per person, per night. The supplement covers all food and beverages (including alcohol) and resort activities.
(Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21 - Jan. 3 and Feb. 1-24.). RESERVATION MUST BE BOOKED BY 6.30.2026.
Galley Bay Resort & Spa - Antigua
$250
Starting bid
Value: $5,700 ($1,900 per room), depending on season
Certificate is valid for up to 3 rooms (dbl occupancy), up to 10 nights each. Winner is responsible for airfare and All-Inclusive Supplement of $306 - $323 + tax and service per person, per night. The supplement covers all food and beverages (including alcohol) and resort activities.
(Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21 - Jan. 3 and Feb. 1-24.). RESERVATION MUST BE BOOKED BY 6.30.2026.
