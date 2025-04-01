2025 AAPI HERITAGE MONTH DIGITAL CALENDAR SPONSORSHIP
APA Community Sponsor
$5,000
FULL PAGE COLOR AD Size (1275x2100 pixels)
Company Logo/Brand Prominence on Chicago Asian Network Print and Digital Calendar under sponsors with a link to your website on digital calendar.
Press Release highlighting your firm as APA community sponsor sent out to 65 local Asian ethnic media outlets.
Logo inclusion on Chicago Asian Network social network channels.
APA Community Community Contributor
$3,000
FULL PAGE COLOR AD Size (1275x2100 pixels)
Company Logo/Brand Prominence on Chicago Asian Network Print and Digital Calendar under sponsors with a link to your website on digital calendar.
Title Sponsor
$15,000
Brand Prominence on Colored Front Cover.
FULL PAGE BACK COVER COLORED AD Size (1275x2100 pixels).
CEO Diversity Statement in APA Heritage Month Calendar.
Brand Prominence on Chicago Asian Network homepage with a link to your website.
Press Release highlighting premier sponsor sent out to 65 local Asian ethnic media outlets.
Mention in community outreach: Over 350 APA community organizations in Illinois that represent over 40 Asian ethnicities.
Meet and Greet opportunity with APA community leaders at the Asian Heritage Month Kick-off Celebration on May 1.
