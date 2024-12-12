2025 ABPA emPOWER Network and Grant Fundraiser

Includes: 2 tickets, custom advertisement item inside emPOWER swag bag
Gold Supporter
$1,000
Includes: Up to 4 tickets, custom advertisement item inside emPOWER swag bag
emPOWER Grant Supporter
$2,500
You are recognized as our emPOWER Grant Supporter and includes: Up to 6 tickets, custom advertisement item inside emPOWER swag bag, logo advertised on event banner, logo advertised on LED screen
emPOWER Grant Supporter
$4,999
You are directly sponsoring an emPOWER Grant recipient and will present award to winner during event. includes: Up to 10 tickets, custom advertisement item inside emPOWER swag bag, logo advertised on event banner, logo advertised on LED screen
