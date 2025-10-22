2025 Abundant Harvest Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Our Breakfast for Two Basket Includes:
Donated by: Meadow Park Elementary Good News Club
Our Christmas Comforts Basket includes:
Donated by: The Skupin Family
Our Foxtail Coffee Basket includes:
Donated by: Foxtail Coffee
Our "Inspire More Travel" Basket includes:
Donated by: Nicole Nunez, Inspire More Travel
Our Signed Original Watercolor Painting by Sylvia R. Kennedy depicts Jesus preaching in the temple to a crowd of people.
Donated by: Susan English
Liz Goodrich-Dillon "Nativity Travelers" Quilt Panel. 23" x 43". Includes hardware for hanging. Donated by: Deb Gravesen
Our Fall Harvest Basket includes:
Donated by: Michelle Ditmer
Our Holiday Harvest Bakers Baskets Include:
Full List of Items in Photos.
Donated by: Sallie Jones Elementary Good News Club
Our Devotional Gift Basket includes:
Donated by: Anonymous
Our Bass Pro Shops Basket includes:
Donated by: Bass Pro Shops
Our Movie Night Gift Basket includes:
Donated by: Regal Cinemas
Our Portable Pizza Oven Bundle Basket includes:
Donated by: Ace Hardware
Our Spa Gift Basket includes:
Donated by: Anonymous
Perfect for any Coca-Cola enthusiast!
Includes:
Coffee Lovers - this one is for you!
Donated by: Los Dos Cristianos
Our Holiday Baking Basket:
Donated by: Patriot Elementary Good News Club
Our Soap Gift Set Bundle includes:
All products are paraben-free, phthalate-free, and toxin-free
Donated by: The Miller's Grove
Our "More Time for Tea" Basket includes:
Donated by: Paula Himschoot
Founders Ministry - Included in this basket is a variety of devotionals and resources from The Founders Ministry - founders.org
Donated by: The Founders Ministries
Perfect for hosting! Our "Dinner Party" Basket includes:
Donated by Jason's Deli & Neil Armstrong Elementary Good News Club
Perfect for a Starbucks Lover! This basket includes:
Donated by: Starbucks Punta Gorda
Our Harry & David Gift Basket includes:
Donated by Anna Kopfhamer & Jackie Myers
Our "Train Up a Child" Fun Box includes:
Donated by: Brenda Towers & Nocatee Elementary Good News Club
Our "God Says You Are..." Basket includes:
Donated by: Brenda Towers & Nocatee Elementary Good News Club
Our Trader Ricks Bracelet Set includes:
Donated by: Trader Ricks
Our "Starbucks Cup Set" includes:
Donated by: Starbucks Punta Gorda
Our Good News Club Team at Myakka River Elementary themed their basket to the school's Mascot, a Manatee! This basket includes:
Donated by: Myakka River Elementary Good News Club
Our Family Devotional Basket includes:
Donated by: Christ Centered Life Store & Neil Armstrong Good News Club
Hosted by Choose Healthy Lives, this is a seminar for their "Wellness Reboot" Program! This includes:
Donated by: Amy DeFrance
Our Christian Education basket includes:
Donated by: Susan English
Be sure to bid on our vintage leather Brahmin handbag, complete with a protection bag to protect your purse!
This beautiful bag has a black and brown crocodile leather design.
Donated by: Jaquie Andrade-Beehler
This vintage travel bag is perfect for any traveler! Included is:
Donated by: Jaquie Andrade-Beehler
Our Road Trip basket includes:
Donated by: Donna Gora, Merrill Lynch
This Beautiful Basket includes:
This Beautiful Basket includes:
Our Handyman Basket includes:
Donated by: Liberty Elementary Good News Club
This basket is for anyone who loves gardening!
This basket includes:
Perfect for any tea lover! Our basket includes:
