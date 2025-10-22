eventClosed

2025 Abundant Harvest Silent Auction

25166 Marion Ave #105, Punta Gorda, FL 33950, USA

#1 Breakfast for Two item
#1 Breakfast for Two
$50

Our Breakfast for Two Basket Includes:

  • Pancake mix
  • Maple syrup
  • Israeli Coffee
  • Israeli dates
  • (2) Mugs
  • Plate
  • Devotional + Journal
  • (2) $25 Visa Gift Cards

Donated by: Meadow Park Elementary Good News Club

#2 Christmas Comforts Basket item
#2 Christmas Comforts Basket
$40

Our Christmas Comforts Basket includes:

  • Plaid Throw Blanket
  • Peppermint Bark Candle
  • Unwrapping the Names of Jesus Advent Devotional
  • (2) Mugs
  • Twinings Christmas Tea
  • Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate
  • Rocking Horse Decoration
  • Mini Honey Pot
  • Lindt Truffles
  • Peppermint Candies

Donated by: The Skupin Family

#3 Foxtail Coffee Basket item
#3 Foxtail Coffee Basket
$20

Our Foxtail Coffee Basket includes:

  • 12 oz. Midnight Oil Blend Legacy Roast Coffee
  • Coffee Mug
  • Pen
  • (2) Free Beverage Cards

Donated by: Foxtail Coffee

#4 Inspire More Travel Gift Basket item
#4 Inspire More Travel Gift Basket
$50

Our "Inspire More Travel" Basket includes:

  • Globe
  • Lemongrass Candle
  • 32oz Water Bottle
  • Artisan Indian 4x4 photo frame
  • Sunglasses + Travel Case
  • Passport/ID Organizer,
  • Reusable Bag
  • $50 certificate for travel services

Donated by: Nicole Nunez, Inspire More Travel

#5 Signed Original Watercolor Painting by Sylvia R. Kennedy item
#5 Signed Original Watercolor Painting by Sylvia R. Kennedy
$30

Our Signed Original Watercolor Painting by Sylvia R. Kennedy depicts Jesus preaching in the temple to a crowd of people.

Donated by: Susan English

#6 Quilted Christmas Nativity Tapestry item
#6 Quilted Christmas Nativity Tapestry
$50

Liz Goodrich-Dillon "Nativity Travelers" Quilt Panel. 23" x 43". Includes hardware for hanging. Donated by: Deb Gravesen

#7 Harvest Gift Basket item
#7 Harvest Gift Basket
$30

Our Fall Harvest Basket includes:

  • Leaf Charcuterie Board
  • Fleece Throw Blanket
  • Pumpkin Harvest Centerpiece
  • Pumpkin Spice Candle
  • $10 CFA Gift Card

Donated by: Michelle Ditmer

#8 Holiday Harvest Baskets for Bakers item
#8 Holiday Harvest Baskets for Bakers
$75

Our Holiday Harvest Bakers Baskets Include:

  • Set of Two Baskets
  • Wide selection of Holiday Themed Baking Ingredients
  • Baking Utensils
  • Holiday Decorations
  • (2) Mugs
  • Cookie Jar
  • Holiday Apron

Full List of Items in Photos.


Donated by: Sallie Jones Elementary Good News Club

#9 Devotional Gift Basket item
#9 Devotional Gift Basket
$25

Our Devotional Gift Basket includes:

  • Help is Here by Max Lucado
  • Pilgrim by Ruth Chou Simons
  • Devotional journal
  • Pumpkin Decoration
  • Scented Candle

Donated by: Anonymous

#10 Bass Pro Shops Gift Basket item
#10 Bass Pro Shops Gift Basket
$50

Our Bass Pro Shops Basket includes:

  • Tackle Box
  • $50 Bass Pro Shops Gift Card
  • Baseball Hat
  • Fishing Lures,
  • Uncle Buck's Batter Mix Beef Tender Bites Jerky

Donated by: Bass Pro Shops

#11 Movie Night Gift Basket item
#11 Movie Night Gift Basket
$35

Our Movie Night Gift Basket includes:

  • Snack Bowl
  • Smart Food Popcorn
  • Swedish Fish Candies
  • Junior Mint Candies
  • Mike and Ike Candies
  • Tumbling Tower Game
  • $50 Regal Cinema Gift Card

Donated by: Regal Cinemas

#12 Portable Pizza Oven Bundle item
#12 Portable Pizza Oven Bundle
$50

Our Portable Pizza Oven Bundle Basket includes:

  • Range Master Portable Gas Pizza Oven
  • Pizza Cutter
  • Wood Serving Board

Donated by: Ace Hardware

#13 Spa Gift Basket item
#13 Spa Gift Basket
$60

Our Spa Gift Basket includes:

  • $100 Spa Finder Gift Card
  • Scented Candle
  • Bath Salts
  • Loofah
  • Hand Cream
  • Blanket

Donated by: Anonymous

#14 Coca-Cola Memorabilia item
#14 Coca-Cola Memorabilia
$70

Perfect for any Coca-Cola enthusiast!

Includes:

  • Set of 4 Coca-Cola Glasses
  • Vintage Coca-Cola Watch
  • Napkin + Straw holder complete with branded napkins.
  • Plate, bowl, and cup set
  • Branded chopsticks
  • Red-leaf designed glass cup
  • Can opener
  • Vintage golf tee
  • Branded coasters
  • Vintage Coke vending machine toy
#15 Los Dos Cristianos Coffee Basket item
#15 Los Dos Cristianos Coffee Basket
$55

Coffee Lovers - this one is for you!

  • $20 Los Dos Gift Card
  • (2) 12 oz bags of Los Dos Coffee
  • (2) Coffee Mugs
  • (4) Mini Monin Flavors
  • Large Los Dos T-Shirt
  • Los Dos Coffee Soap

Donated by: Los Dos Cristianos

#16 Holiday Baking Basket item
#16 Holiday Baking Basket
$50

Our Holiday Baking Basket:

  • $50 Publix Gift Card
  • (5) Cookie Mixes
  • Rolling Pin
  • Rolling Mat with Recipes
  • (6) Bamboo Utensils
  • (2) Holiday Tea Towels
  • Gingerbread Serving Board with Spreaders.

Donated by: Patriot Elementary Good News Club

#17 The Miller's Grove Soap Gift Set item
#17 The Miller's Grove Soap Gift Set
$20

Our Soap Gift Set Bundle includes:

  • (3) bars of Soap - Tallow & Honey Cream, Peppermint & Tee Tree and Lemon Lavender
  • (2) Lip Balms - Peppermint & Cedar and Sandalwood & Clove
  • (1) Scrubby Soap Pouch

All products are paraben-free, phthalate-free, and toxin-free


Donated by: The Miller's Grove

#18 "More Time for Tea" Basket item
#18 "More Time for Tea" Basket
$40

Our "More Time for Tea" Basket includes:

  • Tea Towel
  • Enviro Cloth
  • Enviro Scrub
  • Travel Size Face and Body Cloth
  • Lip Balm
  • Tea Cup with Olinda tea bags,
  • Powerzyme Detergent Sample
  • Odor Eliminator Sample
  • $20 Norwex Gift Certificate

Donated by: Paula Himschoot

#19 Founders Ministries Basket item
#19 Founders Ministries Basket
$50

Founders Ministry - Included in this basket is a variety of devotionals and resources from The Founders Ministry - founders.org

  • The Business of Is-Ness by Davis Schrock
  • By What Standard? By Jared Longshore
  • Serious Joy, by Joey Tomlinson
  • Striving For The Faith by Alex Kocman
  • As The Darkness Clears Away, by Thomas K. Ascol
  • How to Disciple Your Family Through Sermons by Joel Beeke
  • The Perils and Promises of Christian Nationalism by Tom Ascol
  • Forbid Them Not by Ted Christman
  • Fear God Coffee Mug

Donated by: The Founders Ministries

#20 The Dinner Party Basket item
#20 The Dinner Party Basket
$85

Perfect for hosting! Our "Dinner Party" Basket includes:

  • $100 Jason's Deli Gift Certificate
  • Assorted flavors of Pistachios (4 pack)
  • Mulled Apple Spice Tea
  • Italian Sea Salt Crackers
  • Whipped Honey with Cocoa
  • Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Bites
  • St. Dalfour Fruit Spread
  • Spiced Hot Chocolate bar
  • Delallo Chocolate Covered Pretzels
  • Volpi Genoa Salami
  • Jack& Son Fruit Cable (Apple & Mango)

Donated by Jason's Deli & Neil Armstrong Elementary Good News Club

#21 Starbucks Lover Basket item
#21 Starbucks Lover Basket
$35

Perfect for a Starbucks Lover! This basket includes:

  • 12oz Green Hot Cup
  • 1lb Caffe Verona Coffee Roast
  • 12oz Green Hot Cup
  • Pike Place Coffee Roast

Donated by: Starbucks Punta Gorda

#22 Harry & David Gift Basket item
#22 Harry & David Gift Basket
$40

Our Harry & David Gift Basket includes:

  • Signature Trail Mix
  • Three Seed Hors D'Oeuvre Crackers
  • Harry & David Gummy Bears
  • Moose Munch Premium Popcorn
  • White Chocolate Bar
  • Caramel Chocolate Bar
  • Vanilla Cookies
  • Pepper & Onion Relish
  • German Chocolate Bar
  • White Chocolate Raspberry Bar
  • Premium Mixed Nuts

Donated by Anna Kopfhamer & Jackie Myers

#23 "Train Up a Child" Fun Box item
#23 "Train Up a Child" Fun Box
$50

Our "Train Up a Child" Fun Box includes:

  • ESV - The Action Bible
  • 500 Piece Nativity Puzzle
  • Deluxe Rock Painting Kit
  • The Answers Book for Kids
  • 101 5-Minute Devotions
  • The Berenstain Bears "Bless our Pets" Book
  • The Chosen Kids Activity Book
  • (2) Bible Coloring & Activity Books
  • Bible Activity Sticker Book
  • Tonka Chuck & Friends Alphabet Flash Cards
  • (4) Kids Cards Games
  • 64 Ct. Crayola Crayons
  • 10 Ct. Classic Markers
  • 8 Ct. Colored Pencils
  • 3 Ct. Scented Pens
  • Index Cards
  • Scissors
  • Glue Sticks

Donated by: Brenda Towers & Nocatee Elementary Good News Club

#24 "God Says You Are..." Basket item
#24 "God Says You Are..." Basket
$75

Our "God Says You Are..." Basket includes:

  • $25 Starbucks Gift Card
  • $20 Publix Gift Card
  • 5-Piece Silver Picture Frame Set
  • "Lifestories" by Mark Hall
  • "WAM - What about Monday" Book
  • "Your New Now" by Nicki Koziarz
  • Grace for Today Mini Devotions
  • One Minute With God Daily Devotions
  • Adult Coloring Book
  • Colored Pencils
  • 12 Ct. Bible Journaling Highlighters
  • "You Are..." Glass Cup with Straw
  • Makeup Bag
  • Faith Cross Necklace
  • Inspirational Bracelet
  • Butterfly Bible Verse Paperweight
  • Bible Verse Keychain
  • Soft Fuzzy Socks
  • Inspirational Soft Throw
  • Blushing Blossoms Candle

Donated by: Brenda Towers & Nocatee Elementary Good News Club

#25 Trader Ricks Bracelet Set item
#25 Trader Ricks Bracelet Set
$30

Our Trader Ricks Bracelet Set includes:

  • 1 Cross Bracelet
  • 4 Stone Beaded Bracelets
  • $25 Trader Ricks Gift Card

Donated by: Trader Ricks

#26 Starbucks Cup Set item
#26 Starbucks Cup Set
$35

Our "Starbucks Cup Set" includes:

  • 1 Large Iced Starbucks Cup
  • $40 Starbucks Gift Card

Donated by: Starbucks Punta Gorda

#27 "Mana-Tea" Gift Basket item
#27 "Mana-Tea" Gift Basket
$45

Our Good News Club Team at Myakka River Elementary themed their basket to the school's Mascot, a Manatee! This basket includes:

  • "Mana-tea" Mug
  • (3) Post-it Note Pads
  • (2) Ghirardelli Sea Salt Caramel Squares
  • Sea Breeze Scented candle
  • (2) Ceramic Manatee Magnets
  • Gel Pens
  • Erasable Highlighters
  • Bible Concordance
  • Prayer Cards
  • Floral Journal
  • Blue Prayer Journal
  • Box of Assorted Tea Bags (24ct)
  • Handi-Reference by James Strong
  • Leather handled storage container

Donated by: Myakka River Elementary Good News Club

#28 Family Devotional Basket item
#28 Family Devotional Basket
$50

Our Family Devotional Basket includes:

  • REHEMAin Board Game
  • Teal Coffee Mug with Ghirardelli chocolates
  • Today's Scripture Devotional by Reese Kauffman
  • $50 Christ Centered Life Store Gift Card
  • Flip 7 Card game
  • "Faith, Love, Hope" Journal

Donated by: Christ Centered Life Store & Neil Armstrong Good News Club

#29 Wellness Reboot Health Seminar item
#29 Wellness Reboot Health Seminar
$30

Hosted by Choose Healthy Lives, this is a seminar for their "Wellness Reboot" Program! This includes:

  • 2 Tickets to the Wellness Reboot Health Seminar on January 31st, 2026, with Functional Medicine Doctor, Dr. Tonya Hartig

Donated by: Amy DeFrance

#30 Christian Education Basket item
#30 Christian Education Basket
$25

Our Christian Education basket includes:

  • Handcrafted Wooden Cross - 20" height
  • Handcrafted Wooden Cross - 12" height
  • Wooden Cross - 2 1/2" height
  • Elementary School Supplies donated by Achieva Credit Union

Donated by: Susan English

#31 Vintage Leather Brahmin Handbag item
#31 Vintage Leather Brahmin Handbag
$170

Be sure to bid on our vintage leather Brahmin handbag, complete with a protection bag to protect your purse!


This beautiful bag has a black and brown crocodile leather design.


Donated by: Jaquie Andrade-Beehler

#32 Travel Bag with Companions item
#32 Travel Bag with Companions
$55

This vintage travel bag is perfect for any traveler! Included is:

  • Stone Mountain Tan Bag
  • Fossil Pill Box
  • Cosmetic Bag complete with hand lotions, lipstick, shampoo, highlighter, eye cream and multi-vitamin serum

Donated by: Jaquie Andrade-Beehler

#33 Road Trip Basket item
#33 Road Trip Basket
$25

Our Road Trip basket includes:

  • Bank of America Brain Freeze Trivia Game
  • Travel Scrabble
  • "Bull" Plush Monkey

Donated by: Donna Gora, Merrill Lynch

#34 Italian Wines and Dark Leonidas Chocolates item
#34 Italian Wines and Dark Leonidas Chocolates
$90

This Beautiful Basket includes:

  • 3 Italian Wines
  • 600 grams of Dark Belgium Leonidas Chocolates
  • 2 Etched Wine Glasses
#35 Italian Wines & Belgium Leonidas Chocolates item
#35 Italian Wines & Belgium Leonidas Chocolates
$80

This Beautiful Basket includes:

  • 3 Italian Wines
  • 600 grams of Dark Belgium Leonidas Chocolates
#36 Handyman Gift Basket item
#36 Handyman Gift Basket
$125

Our Handyman Basket includes:

  • Cordless Drill
  • Utility Knife
  • Tape Measure
  • Drill Bit Set
  • 2 Clamps
  • Screwdriver Set
  • Carpenter Pencils
  • 15" Tool Bags
  • Kreg Pocket Hole Jig & Clamp

Donated by: Liberty Elementary Good News Club

#37 Gardner Basket item
#37 Gardner Basket
$50

This basket is for anyone who loves gardening!

This basket includes:

  • Fresh Kitchen Herbs
  • Spray bottle
  • Gardner Gloves
  • Lemon Handsoap
  • Floral Plant
#38 Tea Time Basket item
#38 Tea Time Basket
$50

Perfect for any tea lover! Our basket includes:

  • Set of 4 tea cups
  • 1 Large tea pot
  • 3 Assorted teas

