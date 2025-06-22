Hosted by

TRI COUNTY COUNCIL OF AMERICAN BUSINESS WOMEN'S ASSOCIATION

About this event

2025 ABW Day Sponsorship

1100 SE 17th St

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316, USA

Empowerment Sponsor
$500

**Company logo on event program, website, and social media. **Recognition in opening and closing remarks. **2 Minutes at the microphone. **1 complimentary event ticket. **Full-page ad in the event program. **Opportunity to provide flyers for the event swag bags. **Feature in a special “Thank You” email blast to attendees.

Vision Sponsor
$350

**Company name (not logo) listed on event materials. **Recognition in opening and closing remarks. **Opportunity to provide flyers for the event swag bags. **Half-page ad in the event program.

Inspiration Sponsor
$250

**Social media mention before and after the event. **Opportunity to provide flyers for the event swag bags. **Recognition in opening and closing remarks. **Business card ad in the event program.

Coffee Sponsor
$50

**Name on coffee table. **Maximum 10 spots. **Recognition during the event and in the program.

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