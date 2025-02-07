2025 Ad Payment and Sponsorship Submissions

Business/Sponsor receives half-page black and white program book ad, 2 social media posts, one season ticket, and one copy of the program book
$2500 Sponsorship
$2,500
Business/Sponsor receives half-page color program book ad, 4 social media posts and 1 short-form video, two season tickets, and two copies of the program book
$5000 Sponsorship
$5,000
IMPORTANT: We recommend you send a check to the physical address: Miss Tennessee, c/o Colene Trent, P.O. Box 10261, Jackson, TN 38305. You can pay via direct bank transfer for amounts up to $9, 999.99 using this form. When you choose the ACH payment method, you won't immediately see a field to enter their information as you would for a credit card payment. Instead, click on "proceed to payment" at the bottom of the page, and you will be asked to enter your banking information.
Business/Sponsor receives a full-page color program book ad, 6 social media posts and 2 short-form videos, two season tickets in the VIP section, two copies of the program book, one appearance by Miss Tennessee, and recognition from stage during each preliminary and finals night, with event title sponsorship available
$7500 Sponsorship
$7,500
Business/Sponsor receives a full-page color program book ad, 8 social media posts and 3 short-form videos, two season tickets in the VIP section, three copies of the program book, two appearances by Miss Tennessee, recognition from stage during each preliminary and finals night, a scholarship named in their honor, with event title sponsorship available
$10,000 Sponsorship
$9,999
Business/Sponsor receives a full-page color program book ad near the front of program book, 10 social media posts and 5 short-form videos, 4 season tickets in the VIP section, four copies of the program book, recognition from stage during each preliminary and finals night, three appearances by Miss Tennessee, a scholarship named in their honor, and presenting sponsorship status
$750 T-shirt Sponsorship (Already Reserved)
$750
Businesses can have their information displayed on the back of the t-shirts worn by contestants, TriStars, and volunteers during competition week for increased visibility. Sponsorship includes a 1/5 page color logo and thank you in the program book. (First five applicants receive the sponsorship opportunity, THESE ARE ALREADY TAKEN!)
$1200 Meal Sponsorship
$1,200
Businesses can sponsor a meal for Miss Tennessee and Miss Tennessee’s Teen contestants and volunteers during the week. Sponsorship includes signage at the meal, social media post, ability for a representative(s) from the business to dine with Miss Tennessee contestants, a half-page black and white ad in the program book, and one copy of the program book.
