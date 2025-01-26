The CARE Group, Inc.

2025 Adult Dodgeball Tournament Teams, Fans, and Sponsorships

503 N Sandhills Blvd

Aberdeen, NC 28315, USA

Dodgeball Team
$175
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Team of 6 plus up to 2 substitutes. Players must be ages 18+. (16 & 17 year olds permitted with a parent/guardian consent form.)
Dodge Sponsorship Package
$2,500
Only 1 Available Dodge Sponsors will receive: Up to 2 team registrations for your organization 10 Fan in the Stands Tickets Logo on event banner (must be submitted by Feb. 29th) Mentioned in ALL advertising Mentioned at the opening of the event
Dive Sponsorship Package
$1,000
Only 4 available Dive Sponsors will receive: 1 team registration 6 Fan in the Stands tickets Mentioned in ALL advertising Mentioned at the opening of the event
Duck Sponsorship Package
$500
Only 5 Available Duck Sponsors will receive: 1 team registration 4 Fan in the Stands tickets Mention in advertising Mention at the opening of the event
Dip Sponsorship Package
$250
Only 4 Available Dip Sponsors will receive: 1 team registration 2 Fan in the Stands tickets Mention at the opening of event
Fan in the Stand
$5
Cheer on the teams from the stands. This is a suggested donation to attend the event. (These can also be purchased at the event as well.) For ages 5+.

