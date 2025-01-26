2025 Adult Dodgeball Tournament Teams, Fans, and Sponsorships

Team of 6 plus up to 2 substitutes. Players must be ages 18+. (16 & 17 year olds permitted with a parent/guardian consent form.)
Team of 6 plus up to 2 substitutes. Players must be ages 18+. (16 & 17 year olds permitted with a parent/guardian consent form.)
Dodge Sponsorship Package
$2,500
Only 1 Available
Dodge Sponsors will receive:
Up to 2 team registrations for your organization
10 Fan in the Stands Tickets
Logo on event banner (must be submitted by Feb. 29th)
Mentioned in ALL advertising
Mentioned at the opening of the event
Only 1 Available
Dodge Sponsors will receive:
Up to 2 team registrations for your organization
10 Fan in the Stands Tickets
Logo on event banner (must be submitted by Feb. 29th)
Mentioned in ALL advertising
Mentioned at the opening of the event
Dive Sponsorship Package
$1,000
Only 4 available
Dive Sponsors will receive:
1 team registration
6 Fan in the Stands tickets
Mentioned in ALL advertising
Mentioned at the opening of the event
Only 4 available
Dive Sponsors will receive:
1 team registration
6 Fan in the Stands tickets
Mentioned in ALL advertising
Mentioned at the opening of the event
Duck Sponsorship Package
$500
Only 5 Available
Duck Sponsors will receive:
1 team registration
4 Fan in the Stands tickets
Mention in advertising
Mention at the opening of the event
Only 5 Available
Duck Sponsors will receive:
1 team registration
4 Fan in the Stands tickets
Mention in advertising
Mention at the opening of the event
Dip Sponsorship Package
$250
Only 4 Available
Dip Sponsors will receive:
1 team registration
2 Fan in the Stands tickets
Mention at the opening of event
Only 4 Available
Dip Sponsors will receive:
1 team registration
2 Fan in the Stands tickets
Mention at the opening of event
Fan in the Stand
$5
Cheer on the teams from the stands. This is a suggested donation to attend the event. (These can also be purchased at the event as well.) For ages 5+.
Cheer on the teams from the stands. This is a suggested donation to attend the event. (These can also be purchased at the event as well.) For ages 5+.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!