2025 ADV PTO Top Golf Tournament

Includes:
-Participation in "Top Contender" Tournament
-Appetizer Buffet Lunch Provided
Six Person Bay
$250
Includes:
-Six Player Team
-Participation for all Players in "Top Contender" Tournament
-Appetizer Buffet Lunch Provided
Silver Sponsorship Package
$1,000
Includes:
-Six Player Team
-Logo On All Event Marketing Material
-Logo On Event Website
-Space In Swag Bag For Promotional Items
Gold Sponsorship Package
$2,000
Includes:
-Six Player Team
-Bay Sponsor-Premium Bay Location
-Logo Signage In All Event Spaces
-Logo On All Event Marketing Material
-Logo On Event Website
-Space In Swag Bag For Promotional Items
VIP Sponsorship Package
$3,000
Includes:
-Six Player Team
-Bay Sponsor
-Premium Bay Location
-Pro Shot During Tournament Play
-Banner Space at School
-Option To Send Flyers Home To All Families
-Logo Signage In All Event Spaces
-Logo On All Event Marketing Material
-Logo On Event Website
-Space In Swag Bag For Promotional Items
Buffet Sponsor
$500
Includes:
-Signage On Buffet Table
-Logo On All Event Marketing Material
Bay Sponsor
$300
Includes:
-Marketing Recognition Of Your Company At Bay
