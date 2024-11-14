eventClosed

2025 ADV PTO Top Golf Tournament

220 Carillon Pkwy

St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Single Player
$50
Includes: -Participation in "Top Contender" Tournament -Appetizer Buffet Lunch Provided
Six Person Bay
$250
groupTicketCaption
Includes: -Six Player Team -Participation for all Players in "Top Contender" Tournament -Appetizer Buffet Lunch Provided
Silver Sponsorship Package
$1,000
groupTicketCaption
Includes: -Six Player Team -Logo On All Event Marketing Material -Logo On Event Website -Space In Swag Bag For Promotional Items
Gold Sponsorship Package
$2,000
groupTicketCaption
Includes: -Six Player Team -Bay Sponsor-Premium Bay Location -Logo Signage In All Event Spaces -Logo On All Event Marketing Material -Logo On Event Website -Space In Swag Bag For Promotional Items
VIP Sponsorship Package
$3,000
groupTicketCaption
Includes: -Six Player Team -Bay Sponsor -Premium Bay Location -Pro Shot During Tournament Play -Banner Space at School -Option To Send Flyers Home To All Families -Logo Signage In All Event Spaces -Logo On All Event Marketing Material -Logo On Event Website -Space In Swag Bag For Promotional Items
Buffet Sponsor
$500
Includes: -Signage On Buffet Table -Logo On All Event Marketing Material
Bay Sponsor
$300
Includes: -Marketing Recognition Of Your Company At Bay

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing