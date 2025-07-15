Hosted by

AEO Better World Foundation
2025 AEO Foundation Golf Classic

Bennett Winch Bag + Intenso Dolce & Gabbana Cologne for Men
$750

Starting bid

Bennett Winch Leather Weekender Bag + Intenso Dolce & Gabbana Cologne for Men. Market Value: $2,700.00

Topgolf Platinum Membership
$500

Starting bid

3 Month Platinum elite 5-6 membership includes unlimited play for up to 6 players during platinum elite hours and priority access to jump to the top of the waitlist at any time. Can be used by up to 6 Designated individuals. 20% off food & retail. Market Value $1,500

Exclusive Pittsburgh Pirates Box Seats 8/4 - 15 seats
$750

Starting bid

Entire Box (15 seats) w/ food & drink included. Pirates vs Giants on Monday, August 4, 6:40PM + Market Value: $1,500

Exclusive Pittsburgh Pirates Box Seats 8/8 - 15 seats
$750

Starting bid

Entire Box (15 seats) w/ food & drink included. Pirates vs Reds on Friday, August 8, 6:40PM + Market Value: $1,500

Delta First Class tickets to anywhere in Mex. or the Carib.
$1,500

Starting bid

Two (2) round-trip Delta Airlines First Class tickets to anywhere in Mexico or the Caribbean. Travel must be booked by July 8, 2026.

Delta First Class Tickets to Anywhere is US Lower 48
$1,000

Starting bid

Two (2) first-class round trip tickets to anywhere in the US lower 48 (excluding Hawaii and Alaska) on Delta Airlines) Travel must be booked by July 8, 2026.

Steelers, 4 Box Seats to Any Game
$750

Starting bid

Four (4) Box Seats to any Game this season w/ food & drink included. Market Value : $2,000 *Winner must make game selection by August 1, 2025

$400 Dick's Sporting Goods Gift Card + Retro Air Jordans
$250

Starting bid

A $400 Dick's Sporting Goods gift card and Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Game Royal" Size 12 shoe. Market Value: $650

$300 DSW Gift Card + Twilly d'Hermes Eau de Parfum
$150

Starting bid

$300 Gift Card to the DSW (Designer Shoe Warehouse) + Twilly d'Hermes Eau de Parfum

Ingot Garage Reserved Parking Spot
$100

Starting bid

One (1) Reserved Parking Spot in the Ingot Garage for One (1) Year From Auction's End Market Value : PRICELESS!

$250 Gift Card for The Porch + Carnegie Museums Tickets (6)
$125

Starting bid

$250 Gift Card to The Porch restaurant + 6 Carnegie Museums Tickets

$500 Value City Furniture Gift Card
$200

Starting bid

$500 Value City Furniture/American Signature Furniture Gift Card

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks; Saturday, August 2 - 7:30pm
$200

Starting bid

Four (4) Box Seats to Hot Wheels Monster Trucks at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, August 2, 7:30pm. Food & Beverage Included. Market Value : $660

Mumford & Sons, Sunday, October 19 - 7:30pm
$400

Starting bid

Four (4) Box Seats to Mumford and Sons at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday, October 19 at 7:30pm. Food & Beverage Included. Market Value : $1100

Linkin Park, Tuesday, August 19 - 7:30pm
$400

Starting bid

Four (4) Box Seats to Linkin Park at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday, August 19 at 7:30pm. Food & Beverage Included. Market Value : $1220

Billy Strings, Friday, November 7 - 7:30pm
$275

Starting bid

Four (4) Box Seats to Billy Strings at PPG Paints Arena on Friday, November 7 at 7:30pm. Food & Beverage Included. Market Value : $740

Bryan Adams, Sunday, November 2 - 7:30pm
$375

Starting bid

Four (4) Box Seats to Bryan Adams at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday, November 2 at 7:30pm. Food & Beverage Included. Market Value : $1020

Cody Johnson, Saturday, October 18 - 7:30pm
$375

Starting bid

Four (4) Box Seats to Cody Johnson at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, October 18 at 7:30pm. Food & Beverage Included. Market Value : $1000

Jonas Brothers, Wednesday, November 12 - 7:30pm
$450

Starting bid

Four (4) Box Seats to Jonas Brothers at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday, November 12 at 7:30pm. Food & Beverage Included. Market Value : $1300

Stage AE VIP Tickets (2)
$50

Starting bid

2 VIP Tickets to any concert of your choice at Stage AE in the next calendar year

Stage AE VIP Box Tickets (10)
$300

Starting bid

10 VIP tickets to a show at Stage AE in 2026.

Exclusive Pittsburgh Penguins Box
$1,000

Starting bid

Entire Box (12 seats) w/ food & drink included. Choice of any regular season game. Must make game selection by August 15, 2024. Market Value: $4,000

4 Box Seats to PITT Football Game
$300

Starting bid

Four (4) Box Seats to University of Pittsburgh football game w/ food & drink included. Market Value: $800

Bryan Rust Autographed Penguins Jersey
$175

Starting bid

Bryan Rust Autographed Jersey

Evgeni Malkin Autographed Penguins Jersey
$225

Starting bid

Evgeni Malkin Autographed Jersey

Pat Freiermuth Autographed Helmet
$150

Starting bid

Pat Freiermuth Autographed Helmet

Sydney Crosby Autographed Puck
$100

Starting bid

Sydney Crosby Autographed Puck

