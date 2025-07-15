2025 AEO Foundation Golf Classic

Hosted by
Bennett Winch Leather Weekender Bag + Intenso Dolce & Gabbana Cologne for Men. Market Value: $2,700.00
3 Month Platinum elite 5-6 membership includes unlimited play for up to 6 players during platinum elite hours and priority access to jump to the top of the waitlist at any time. Can be used by up to 6 Designated individuals. 20% off food & retail. Market Value $1,500
Entire Box (15 seats) w/ food & drink included. Pirates vs Giants on Monday, August 4, 6:40PM + Market Value: $1,500
Entire Box (15 seats) w/ food & drink included. Pirates vs Reds on Friday, August 8, 6:40PM + Market Value: $1,500
Two (2) round-trip Delta Airlines First Class tickets to anywhere in Mexico or the Caribbean. Travel must be booked by July 8, 2026.
Two (2) first-class round trip tickets to anywhere in the US lower 48 (excluding Hawaii and Alaska) on Delta Airlines) Travel must be booked by July 8, 2026.
Four (4) Box Seats to any Game this season w/ food & drink included. Market Value : $2,000 *Winner must make game selection by August 1, 2025
A $400 Dick's Sporting Goods gift card and Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Game Royal" Size 12 shoe. Market Value: $650
$300 Gift Card to the DSW (Designer Shoe Warehouse) + Twilly d'Hermes Eau de Parfum
One (1) Reserved Parking Spot in the Ingot Garage for One (1) Year From Auction's End Market Value : PRICELESS!
$250 Gift Card to The Porch restaurant + 6 Carnegie Museums Tickets
$500 Value City Furniture/American Signature Furniture Gift Card
Four (4) Box Seats to Hot Wheels Monster Trucks at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, August 2, 7:30pm. Food & Beverage Included. Market Value : $660
Four (4) Box Seats to Mumford and Sons at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday, October 19 at 7:30pm. Food & Beverage Included. Market Value : $1100
Four (4) Box Seats to Linkin Park at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday, August 19 at 7:30pm. Food & Beverage Included. Market Value : $1220
Four (4) Box Seats to Billy Strings at PPG Paints Arena on Friday, November 7 at 7:30pm. Food & Beverage Included. Market Value : $740
Four (4) Box Seats to Bryan Adams at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday, November 2 at 7:30pm. Food & Beverage Included. Market Value : $1020
Four (4) Box Seats to Cody Johnson at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, October 18 at 7:30pm. Food & Beverage Included. Market Value : $1000
Four (4) Box Seats to Jonas Brothers at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday, November 12 at 7:30pm. Food & Beverage Included. Market Value : $1300
2 VIP Tickets to any concert of your choice at Stage AE in the next calendar year
10 VIP tickets to a show at Stage AE in 2026.
Entire Box (12 seats) w/ food & drink included. Choice of any regular season game. Must make game selection by August 15, 2024. Market Value: $4,000
Four (4) Box Seats to University of Pittsburgh football game w/ food & drink included. Market Value: $800
Bryan Rust Autographed Jersey
Evgeni Malkin Autographed Jersey
Pat Freiermuth Autographed Helmet
Sydney Crosby Autographed Puck
