2025 AccessAbility fest & abilitySTRONG March

Register as an individual to let us know you're planning to attend. You'll receive reminders and updates on activities, resources, parking, and more!
Register for free as an individual and show your pride in inclusion, accessibility, and the strength of our disability community. Dress to create awareness around disability to demonstrate your support and alignment.
Register for free as a group and show your pride in inclusion, accessibility, and the strength of our disability community. Dress to create awareness around disability or wear your company logo to demonstrate your support and alignment.
Register at the upgraded level to receive a commemorative themed t-shirt! Join the march in style while showing your pride in inclusion, accessibility, and the strength of our disability community.
This level of support helps to fund disABILITYsa's mission to educate, advance, engage and strengthen our disability community in the greater San Antonio area.
