2025 AFGE Local 3840 Silent Auction: Part 1

Winners will be notified via email of pickup or shipping details following auction close on 12/19/2025.
This is from the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, a charity in Kenya that rescues orphaned elephants and other wild animals and raises them for over a decade until they are old enough to be released into the wild (www.sheldrickwildlifetrust.org).
The little tyke in your life will love this elephant themed board book!
This CD from Cincinnati singer-songwriter-educator Paulette Meier provides stories, ideas, and skills to help children learn the ways of peacemaking” in a mixture of joyful musical styles.
Donated by a Friend of AFGE Local 3840
Your family will enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner with this $25.00 gift card to Dewey's Pizza
Donated by a Friend of AFGE Local 3840
Add some spice to your dinner plans tonight with this $25 gift card courtesy of Mex Cantina in Hyde Park Square, Cincinnati.
Take your family on a culinary adventure when you win this $100 gift certificate to Viva India.
Donated by a friend of AFGE Local 3840
Get your sweet tooth satisfied with two $15 gift cards to Peace, Love and Little Donuts in Hyde Park Square (Hyde Park location only).
Donated by Peace, Love and Little Donuts, a friend of AFGE Local 3840.
Make any mealtime, Skyline time with this $25 gift card from Skyline Chili.
Donated by a Friend of AFGE Local 3840
Have you ever wanted to study art? Now's your chance! The winner of this item will win a certificate valued at $125 for 4-1/2 hour private art lessons. Donated by Friend of AFGE Local 3840, Jacqui Rohner, ICI studio, School of Art, Montgomery Road, Cincinnati
Donated by a Friend of AFGE Local 3840
Sit back, relax, and enjoy two bottles of Harmony Hill wine with custom Harmony Hill logo stemware valued at $40 for the set! Donated by Friends of AFGE 3840, Bill & Patti Skvarla
Have you ever wanted to take an art class or wanted to learn how to do cool alcohol ink paintings? Now is your chance!
This $100 gift certificate is for (1) two-person session for instruction in the art of alcohol inks with all supplies included. Compliments of Carissa Rocheleau.
This stunning alcohol ink original piece, measuring 13"x 15.5" and has an estimated value of $65. Signed by artist, Carissa Rocheleau, under the mat. Donated by Carissa Rocheleau.
Artwork #1 by Carissa Rocheleau
This gorgeous alcohol ink original piece, measuring 13"x 15.5" and has an estimated value of $65. Signed by artist, Carissa Rocheleau, under the mat. Donated by Carissa Rocheleau.
Artwork #2 by Carissa Rocheleau
This gorgeous alcohol ink triptych original piece, measuring 10"x 22.5" and has an estimated value of $100. Signed by artist, Carissa Rocheleau, under the mat. Donated by Carissa Rocheleau.
Artwork #2 by Carissa Rocheleau
This Wine and Buddy card gift set includes a bottle of Chardonnay and a $15 LaRossa's buddy card. Dinner is served!
Donated by Trudi McCleery
This gorgeous original artwork measures 2'x1' and features a mix of white, red, black and blue colors.
Donated by a Friend of AFGE Local 3840
Get your sweet tooth and your gaming obsession satisfied with this $15 gift card to Peace, Love and Little Donuts in Hyde Park Square (Hyde Park location only) and three fun, pre-loved vintage games. Donated by AFGE Local 3840
Wind down after a hard day with a glass of either the Barfoot Wind Pinot Grigio or Cabernet Sauvignon that is included in this wine gift set. To complement the wine, a set of 12 stemless wine glasses by Martha Stewart is included.
Donated by Hannah Echt and Natalie Palazzolo, friends of AFGE 3840.
This frisbee golf starter set includes a driver, a mid-range, and a putter. Good for beginners who want to get into the sport but are overwhelmed by disc choices. Good for more experienced players who might be missing discs. If you love walking and throwing things, these discs are for you!
Donated by Hannah Echt, a friend of AFGE 3840
Warm up your impromptu outings with this Radiate portable campfire. Great for quick stops at the park, lakeside picnics or evening stargazing.
Donated by Jessica Li
Enjoy a delicious evening out for dinner at Cafe Mediterranean, located at 3520 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45208
Donated by Cafe Mediterranean proprietor, a Friend of AFGE Local 3840
Own a piece of Cincinnati history with this gorgeous Rookwood Pottery tile depicting Cincinnati's Music Hall Opening. It is a second, meaning that it has minor manufacturing flaws (chips, glaze imperfections).
Donated by Alysha Meyers, friend of AFGE 3840
Own a piece of Cincinnati history with this gorgeous Rookwood Pottery tile depicting the iconic Tyler Davidson fountain. often called The Genius of Water. It is a second, meaning that it has minor manufacturing flaws (chips, glaze imperfections).
Donated by Alysha Meyers Friend of AFGE 3840
Authentic homemade Flan, server and platter from Crate & Barrel. A classic dessert made with care and tradition. This homemade flan features a silky smooth vanilla custard baked to perfection and topped with a rich golden caramel. Finely chopped almonds add a delicate nutty flavor and gentle crunch. Donated by Tania Carreon
This certificate entitles the winner to a half hour private lesson for a beginner, intermediate or advance student of all ages
with Niko Kordalis at the Cincinnati Music Academy (7420 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45236)
Niko works with students of all skill levels. He specializes in teaching rock, blues, funk, pop, jazz, and other common
styles. In his studio, beginners and casual students can count on a patient teacher who will deconstruct difficult elements
into simple lessons. More adventurous and advanced learners will be challenged to excel by learning new techniques,
musical genres, improvisational skills, and more.
To schedule, contact Niko at 937-470-5896.
Donated by Niko Kordalis, a Friend of AFGE 3840.
Own a piece of Cincinnati history with this gorgeous Rookwood Pottery tile depicting the classic Taft Museum of Art. It is a second, meaning that it has minor manufacturing flaws (chips, glaze imperfections).
Donated by Alysha Meyers Friend of AFGE 3840
Grab some delicious ice cream at Cowboy Cones!
Donated by Carissa Rocheleau
This awesome picnic backpack for 4. will be the best part of your next impromptu picnic! It has soft padded shoulder straps for comfort and a top-mounted carry handle. Insulated food compartment can easily fit 4 person’s food and drink. Includes fleece blanket.
Donated by Albeliz Santiago-Colón A Friend of AFGE Local 3840
Grab some delicious ice cream at Cowboy Cones!
Donated by Carissa Rocheleau
This beautiful piece of musical craftsmanship could be yours! This small, black. Lag Tramontane T100ASCE acoustic electric guitaris in excellent used condition but has small scratches on back.
Estimated value is $300-350. Donated by Jessica Li, Friend of AFGE Local 3840
$25 gift card to Kohl's donated by Jessica Li, A Friend of AFGE Local 3840
A custom pet portrait of your favorite pup, kitty or small pet is up for your bidding pleasure! Donated by Rebecca Tsai, delivery will be dependent upon time needed by the artist.
Value is priceless!
This custom art piece will make a great addition to your art collection. Donated by the Artist, a Friend of AFGE Local 3840
Indulge in this rich, creamy homemade coquito, crafted with love and time-honored tradition from Puerto Rico. Made from a smooth blend of coconut milk and cream of coconut, perfectly spiced with warm notes of cinnamon and vanilla, this festive drink delivers a silky texture and unforgettable flavor in every sip. Lightly sweet, irresistibly aromatic, and expertly balanced, it’s perfect for holiday celebrations or a special treat any time of year. Donated by Albeliz Santiago-Colón, a friend of AFGE 3840.
Disc Golf Lovers, this bag is for you!
This Squatch Lore Disc Golf bag incudes a slide in cooler to carry a couple of your favorite drinks. This bag is valued at $175.
New with Tag
Donated by Jessica Li A Friend of AFGE 3840
A stunning, hand-lettered and fully cookbook featuring more than 100 authentic recipes collected from home kitchens across Latin America.
Discovered as a successful self-published Kickstarter project, Mi Comida Latina captures the warmth and depth of culinary traditions in Mexico, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia and Puerto Rico. Artist/author Marcella Kriebel’s vivid, charming watercolors accompany more than 100 recipes including arepas, tamales, ceviches, fish tacos, salsas, flan, spicy micheladas and icy watermelon paletas, plus traditional kitchen tools, techniques and practical tips for choosing and preparing mango, cactus, yucca, coconut and other produce. Every page is a joyous work of art.
Donated by Cheryl Hamilton
Check out this bundle of NIOSH Swag! Included are a NIOSH t-shirt size M, flashlight, pin, set of pencils, tote and water bottle. Show your NIOSH pride by bidding on this package donated by various NIOSH AFGE Members!
Share with the world your union pride by snagging this awesome package of AFGE Swag donated by AFGE Local 3840. Includes a large tote bag, a license plate frame, emery boards, glass mug, lanyard and keychain.
Winter is here! Warm up with this big cozy AFGE swag package donated by AFGE Local 3840! Included are a beanie, mug, lanyard, pen, scarf, badge reel, ruler, and zippered tote.
Are you are proud union retiree? Why not show your union pride by bidding on this awesome swag bag filled with AFGE branded items, donated by AFGE Local 3840. Includes hat, pin, coffee mug, flag key chain, luggage tag and note pad.
Show your support for AFGE by bidding on this large AFGE tote bag.
Donated by a Friend of AFGE 3840
The holidays are here! This beautiful and useful decorated kitchen towel featuring the Historic Clifton Mill decorated for the holidays will add charm to any kitchen. The Mill is a popular holiday stop for those who travel to Yellow Springs, Ohio. Donated by Cheryl Hamilton.
Two new in box, well cared for vintage 1998 Avon representative Barbie Dolls are sure to be a favorite collectors item for your Barbie collector or your favorite Avon Lady!
Donated by Marie Hayden, a Friend of AFGE 3840
This adorable handcrafted and crocheted gnome was lovingly made and donated by Sophia Chiu, a Friend of AFGE 3840.
Meet this charming hand-knitted monster that is full of personality. This little character is ready to find a home. Knitted and donated by Sophia Chiu, a Friend of AFGE 3840.
Melt your cares away with aromatherapy courtesy of this Bluzen mini Alpine electric oil diffuser. Brand new in the box, this little diffuser comes with everything you need to start relaxing today! Comes with USB charging cable, and six scented oils.
Donated by Jessica Li, a Friend of AFGE 3840.
Fill your days with scented relaxation with this refillleable scented oil diffuser. Brand new in the box, this little diffuser comes with everything you need to start relaxing today!
Donated by Jessica Li, a Friend of AFGE 3840.
This stylish Coach North South Mini Tote in signature canvas will make a great addition to your handbag collection.
Donated by Angela Russell, A Friend of AFGE Local 3840
Excellent Unused Condition, new without tags
Valued at $350
Style Number
CP011
Measurements
Length: 5.5"
Height: 6.75"
Width: 2.0"
Materials
Signature coated canvas and smooth leather
Fabric lining
Handle
Handles with 2.25" drop
Strap
Detachable strap with 23.25" drop for shoulder or crossbody wear
Features
Magnetic snap closure
Two credit card slots
This beautiful American Eagle purse will be a great addition to your handbag collection. It is also very versatile as the strap can be removed to go from day to night use! Donated by Samantha Evans, Esq.
This beautiful, hand-knitted Christmas stocking has been carefully made, giving it a timeless, cozy charm. It features a classic design that will look wonderful hanging by the fireplace, on a staircase, or as part of your holiday decor. Created by Sophia Chiu
