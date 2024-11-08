Hosted by

Alpha Foundation Of Southern Maryland

About this event

AFOSMD College Tour Sponors

Platinum Sponor
$10,000
Logo and name prominently displayed on all tour materials, including brochures, banners, and the AFOSMD website. Opportunity to address students and parents at a tour event or pre-tour orientation. Featured logo on the tour bus and student gear (e.g., t-shirts, bags). Inclusion in a press release and social media spotlight as a lead sponsor. Recognition plaque as a Platinum Sponsor. Four tickets to sponsor young men on the 2025 College Tour, allowing four deserving students to participate and experience the tour.
Gold Sponor
$5,000
Logo and name displayed on select tour materials and the AFOSMD website. Social media acknowledgment with a dedicated post thanking the sponsor. Recognition on student gear (e.g., t-shirts or bags). Opportunity to include branded materials or a small gift for students. Recognition plaque as a Gold Sponsor. Two tickets to sponsor young men on the 2025 College Tour, giving two more students the chance to join the tour.
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
Logo and name included on the AFOSMD website and tour materials. Social media acknowledgment with a thank-you post. Recognition on select student gear. Certificate of appreciation as a Silver Sponsor. One ticket to sponsor young men on the 2025 College Tour
Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
Name recognition on the AFOSMD website and select tour materials. Acknowledgment in a group thank-you post on social media. Certificate of appreciation as a Bronze Sponsor.
Friend of AFOSMD
$500
Name recognition on the AFOSMD website. Inclusion in a group thank-you post on social media. Personalized thank-you letter from AFOSMD and certificate of appreciation.
Meal Sponsor 2x
$2,500
Sponsor one full day’s worth of meals for students and chaperones. Recognition as the day’s Meal Sponsor on tour materials and on the AFOSMD website. Social media thank-you post highlighting your support. One ticket to sponsor young men on the 2025 College Tour
Lodging Sponsor 2x
$6,000
Sponsor accommodations for one night of the tour. Name/logo displayed in lodging-related materials and on the website. Acknowledgment on social media as the Lodging Sponsor. One ticket to sponsor young men on the 2025 College Tour
Transportation Sponsor 3x
$5,000
Sponsor a day’s worth of transportation for the tour group. Name/logo displayed on the AFOSMD website and on the bus. Recognition in a social media post as the Transportation Sponsor. One ticket to sponsor young men on the 2025 College Tour
Add a donation for Alpha Foundation Of Southern Maryland

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!