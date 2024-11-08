AFOSMD College Tour Sponors

Logo and name prominently displayed on all tour materials, including brochures, banners, and the AFOSMD website.
Opportunity to address students and parents at a tour event or pre-tour orientation.
Featured logo on the tour bus and student gear (e.g., t-shirts, bags).
Inclusion in a press release and social media spotlight as a lead sponsor.
Recognition plaque as a Platinum Sponsor.
Four tickets to sponsor young men on the 2025 College Tour, allowing four deserving students to participate and experience the tour.
Gold Sponor
$5,000
Logo and name displayed on select tour materials and the AFOSMD website.
Social media acknowledgment with a dedicated post thanking the sponsor.
Recognition on student gear (e.g., t-shirts or bags).
Opportunity to include branded materials or a small gift for students.
Recognition plaque as a Gold Sponsor.
Two tickets to sponsor young men on the 2025 College Tour, giving two more students the chance to join the tour.
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
Logo and name included on the AFOSMD website and tour materials.
Social media acknowledgment with a thank-you post.
Recognition on select student gear.
Certificate of appreciation as a Silver Sponsor.
One ticket to sponsor young men on the 2025 College Tour
Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
Name recognition on the AFOSMD website and select tour materials.
Acknowledgment in a group thank-you post on social media.
Certificate of appreciation as a Bronze Sponsor.
Friend of AFOSMD
$500
Name recognition on the AFOSMD website.
Inclusion in a group thank-you post on social media.
Personalized thank-you letter from AFOSMD and certificate of appreciation.
Meal Sponsor 2x
$2,500
Sponsor one full day’s worth of meals for students and chaperones.
Recognition as the day’s Meal Sponsor on tour materials and on the AFOSMD website.
Social media thank-you post highlighting your support.
One ticket to sponsor young men on the 2025 College Tour
Lodging Sponsor 2x
$6,000
Sponsor accommodations for one night of the tour.
Name/logo displayed in lodging-related materials and on the website.
Acknowledgment on social media as the Lodging Sponsor.
One ticket to sponsor young men on the 2025 College Tour
Transportation Sponsor 3x
$5,000
Sponsor a day’s worth of transportation for the tour group.
Name/logo displayed on the AFOSMD website and on the bus.
Recognition in a social media post as the Transportation Sponsor.
One ticket to sponsor young men on the 2025 College Tour
