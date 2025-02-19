2025 Age Group Zones Team Travel fee

The Team roster selection deadline will be NO LATER than June 15, 2025. 2025 Age Group Zone team fee is $600 and is due by June 30, 2025 ************************************************* We will have a sponsorship t-shirt for Team New Mexico! The sponsorship will be $500 and your company logo will be on the team travel shirt, plus additional recognition on the New Mexico Swimming website and NMS social media accounts. The deadline for this sponsorship will be July 14, 2025.

