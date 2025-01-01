2025 AGM Online Shopping

END GENDER BASED VIOLENCE NOW! Globally, almost one in three women will experience gender-based violence in their lifetime. From assaults on reproductive rights, to rape as a weapon of war, women with disabilities and the LGBTQIA+ people of all genders experience even higher rates of gender-based violence.





MADRE works with a network of grassroots global partners to address the continuum of violence targeting women, girls, and LGBTQIA+ people during active conflict and in periods of so-called “peace.” We meet immediate needs for safety and care while advancing long-term solutions to prevent violence. Together with our partners, we work to ensure fundamental rights for all, including reproductive autonomy, freedom from persecution, and disability justice. Photo credit MADRE/Amadipa