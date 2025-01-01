2025 AGM Online Shopping

Hosted by
Provides Pet Food for 1 pet whose family can't afford it.
Provides food, shelter, care and vet services for 1 shelter pet.
Provides emergency life saving medical care for 1 pet with a traumatic injury or illness
Products for an immigrant/refugee family with a baby: a package of diapers or over-the-counter medicine
This purchase buys a tank of gas to transport Arabic-speaking individuals to job interviews, school conferences, medical appointments , social services, etc.
This gift helps high school juniors and seniors of immigrant/refugee families plan for a successful future by paying for college entrance exams, application fees, and other related expenses.
One day of safety, housing, and care for a woman in crisis.
Two days of stability and trauma-informed support.
One week of safe housing, counseling, and empowerment.
Provides meals for 1 person.
Provides a gift to fund one night of shelter for someone in need.
Provides a week of meals at the shelter for one person.
Provides a gift of winter hats and gloves, socks and underwear, pajamas, a dress, pants, shirt, or baby care items based on the individual requests of local families in need.
Provides 2 at risk students with backpacks filled with grade appropriate school supplies.
Provide 2 families with a gift card to purchase food or hygiene items
Provides 1 Family with a security deposit so they can move into their own apartment
Provides furnishings for a future Crossroads of Iowa house.
Provide a house for women returning from prison.
Located at St Paul Presbyterian Church. This garden has been in existence for 25 years, with the purpose of easing food insecurity. All of our produce goes directly to the Johnston Partnership. Your gift to the St Paul Pantry Garden helps to provide supplies (chemical-free products, tools, storage units, plants, seeds & irrigation materials) to grow healthy produce for food insecure individuals and families.
Provides a gift that fills 5 Friday bags for food insecure Johnston students.
A gift to support a JUMP student for achieving an academic goal.
Provide personal care and cleaning products for a Johnston family in need
Provides labor & transportation to install 1 solar light in El Salvador
Provides a gift of solar light to a family in El Salvador
Provides 1 complete solar light system: panel, wiring, battery, and installation
Provide a simple source of protein with the gift of a chicken. This gift adds chicken to our coop, helping to feed those in our programs
Supply a student with everything he or she needs to enroll in our School of Light. This gift covers the coast of a child’s uniform, pencils, and books.
Give hope to those who are hungry with a gift of a month's worth of meals, including rice, beans, cooking oil and a bag of spices.
Provides education for a Khmu woman to learn the art of bag making.
Transportation of 100 handicrafts from a Khmu village to the global marketplace.
Provides a full month's salary to an artisan's family.
Provides dinner for a family for 1 night at RMH
Provides a one night stay for a family at the RMH
A gift that provides operational costs for RMH (water, utilities, laundry)
Provides polio vaccine injections to protect 10 children from polio for life, delivered by Rotarians throughout the world.
Funding for Rotary and their many local community service projects.
Daily breakfast for a semester for one kindergarten student in Ghana.
One start-up loan for a woman in Ghana or Nicaragua to pursue her business, which will provide for her family while gaining financial independence.
Provides military veterans with 1-1 consultations that assist their transition from service to agriculture and local food production
Gift of scholarships for veterans to pursue their own farm and local food production
Opportunity for a survivor to receive counseling to process what she has experienced and find healing.
Provides a survivor with trauma-informed work opportunities as she handcrafts products through One More Social Enterprises
Provide a survivor with a new wardrobe as sometimes she arrives with just the clothes on her back
END GENDER BASED VIOLENCE NOW! Globally, almost one in three women will experience gender-based violence in their lifetime. From assaults on reproductive rights, to rape as a weapon of war, women with disabilities and the LGBTQIA+ people of all genders experience even higher rates of gender-based violence.
MADRE works with a network of grassroots global partners to address the continuum of violence targeting women, girls, and LGBTQIA+ people during active conflict and in periods of so-called “peace.” We meet immediate needs for safety and care while advancing long-term solutions to prevent violence. Together with our partners, we work to ensure fundamental rights for all, including reproductive autonomy, freedom from persecution, and disability justice. Photo credit MADRE/Amadipa
MICRO-FARMS FOR MOTHERS - EGYPT In upper Egypt, 75% of families living in extreme poverty face a daily struggle and chronic food insecurity. Mothers are the main providers in many of these families. Farming and agriculture can help generate income, but without resources, that could prove difficult.
Through HANDS’ micro-farming program, animals and vital starter supplies give these mothers a solid foundation to build an income generating business. A flock of chicks took Doaa (one beneficiary) from, in her words, “struggling to survive, to building a brighter future.” After gradually expanding her micro-farm through this program, she now can inspire more families to break free from poverty. In just a few months, your generosity can help turn hunger into harvest, despair into dignity, and hardship into hope. Photo credit HANDS
SEWING A PATH OUT OF POVERTY - INDIA
Girls born into India’s lowest social class have three strikes against them. First, they are rural or live in city slums. Second, they are Dalits – Untouchables - born into the lowest rank of India’s social caste system. Third, they face discrimination at almost every level: from access to education and medical facilities, to restrictions on where they can live, worship, and work. Menial, hard labor jobs, such as 12-hour days as a field worker, yield a mere 200 rupees a day (about $2 per day). Most married women are often unskilled, and if the husband is unable to work, everyone suffers. Many elderly widowed and childless women end up begging on the streets. These outcomes can change when women learn an income producing skill through India Partners’ seamstress program. This new skill can financially stabilize her future and allow her to have a dignified home-based business. Photo credit India Partners
CRAFTING FOR LIVELIHOOD - EGYPT
Seventy percent of women in upper Egypt are unemployed, struggling to provide for their families. Some women also face challenges accessing basic human rights. While crafting is a culturally accepted livelihood, to transform it into an income generating activity, women need guidance.
Through HANDS’ crafting program, women are connected with mentors and given tools to start a small crafting enterprise. Training and mentoring empowers them to transform their home-based craft activities into a sustainable income. Nearly 300 artisans have already completed this life-changing program, creating stability for their future. One young woman, Hanaa, once worked alone and with simple tools from her modest home, struggling to sell even five leather products per month. After participating in the program, she increased her profits by 300% and now trains and employs other underprivileged women in her community. Photo credit HANDS
SPEECH THERAPY FOR KIDS WITH A CLEFT PALATE - MEXICO
Like Cynthia, many children with cleft lip and palate (CLP) face major speech challenges yet lack access to consistent speech therapy due to financial and geographic barriers. Cynthia’s family would walk and ride several buses over 4 hours to get from their remote hometown to therapy in Mexico City.
Since 2022, ConnectMed has helped fund multi-day speech therapy camps. Studies show that participants achieve the same speech improvements as those in year-long therapy. ConnectMed seeks to expand these life-changing camps in Mexico City and introduce them in Tijuana because they offer a lifeline to families unable to access regular speech intervention. Photo credit Connect Med
FRESH WATER WELLS FOR VILLAGES - S.SUDAN
Over 5.1 million people in South Sudan lack clean water, struggling in a country with unstable infrastructure. Women like Regina walk miles daily to collect unsafe water, risking illness and missing opportunities for work. Girls in the village can’t attend school because they spend hours collecting water.
Water for South Sudan is changing this by installing a solar-powered water storage and distribution system in a community, bringing clean water to over 2,000 people. Regina shares, “Before, we walked long distances. We prioritized cooking over washing, causing sickness. Now, I’m free—no illnesses and my home is clean. I would like access to clean water to be increased so that other areas can have clean water and all sicknesses stop.” Your support will reduce disease and provide safe, clean water for daily use. Photo credit WFSS
MEDICINE & MOSQUITO NETS FOR REFUGEES - BURMA
After jets bombed Shwe Maw village, this 11-year old was injured by shrapnel. Your donations last year supported medics who treated her and saved her eyesight. (see photo of injured girl). Daily Burma army attacks on ethnic minorities have caused 3 million villagers to flee their homes to wherever they can find safety. Soldiers enter villages, randomly shooting and often raping to intimate. Mines are planted in fields to prevent escape. Brave medics travel to remote refugee camps and tend to horrific wounds as the result of landmine blasts. Equipping these medics with materials and medications to address illnesses like malaria, is essential.
Burma Humanitarian Mission equips backpack medic teams with necessary supplies to treat common, yet lethal conditions like –dysentery and infections, to post-partum complications. These teams travel dangerous territory to isolated villages and camps, providing life-saving, medical and maternal care. Your gift can equip medics with supplies to treat more people. Photo credit BHM
CHANGING LIVES TWO WHEELS AT A TIME - NAMIBIA/ZAMBIA
According to the Bicycling Empowerment Study in Namibia, a girl from a household with a bike is 70% more likely to attend school on a consistent basis.
Bikes are a defining line between having access to healthcare, education, and employment in rural Africa. Distances are vast and a bike can significantly reduce the time it takes to reach critical services. With a bike, a person can reach the clinic to get their medications, a child can reach school, and a family can use their bike to travel to work or to market. In each case, a bike is a game changer. A bike is a simple solution which aids rural Africans struggling to break the cycle of poverty. Bicycles for Humanity has shipped over 22,000 bicycles to Africa since 2008. We’re in it for the long haul and see the difference a bike makes in these villages. In 2025, we hope to ship 2,000 bikes and your support can help us achieve this goal. Photo credit B4H
HEALING WITH HORSE THERAPY - USA
Youth with medical challenges and disabilities are often bullied, avoided, misjudged, and endure uncomfortable stares. They often face multiple surgeries and medical interventions for chronic conditions. Equine therapy becomes a healing, motivating path toward improved physical and psychosocial wellness.
ConnectMed’s equine therapy programs offer youth who have experienced trauma related to their medical challenges, the chance to heal, grow, and connect through the powerful healing bond between humans and horses. Currently they include a week-long camp, subsidized weekly riding lessons, and 3 non-riding barn excursions/year. In partnership with equine centers and therapists, these programs provide safe, therapeutic environments where youth build confidence, communication skills, emotional resilience, and/or physical strength through guided horse care, groundwork, and/or riding. Your gift helps empower these young people to discover their potential through the transformative presence of horses. Photo credit Connect Med
NEW SHOES & SCHOOL SUPPLIES FOR STUDENTS - KENYA
“If your plan is for a hundred years, educate a child.” - Confucious
Expanding Opportunities has been assisting children’s education in Kenya since the year 2000. One of the most pressing needs for
children is assistance with the cost of their education and the necessary supplies. Though the Kenyan government has committed to assisting Primary and Secondary education, there continues to be a significant school fee burden for each student, who come from poor families. On March 5, 2023, Citizen TV reported that there are 2.4 million children who have been unable to attend school due to family poverty. Expanding Opportunities selects children most at-risk and assists with their school fees, uniforms and/or supplies and follows up with performance. The amount for each child varies with each individual situation. With your support we can make an impact and pave the way for a brighter future for these kids. Photo credit Expanding Opportunities
INSPIRE THE JOY OF READING! - ETHIOPIA
Access to books is a gateway to opportunity and higher learning, especially in regions where educational
resources are limited. In Ethiopia, millions of children and adults are eager to learn, grow, and dream—but lack
of access to books remains a major barrier. We want to change that! Literacy unlocks potential, strengthens communities, and builds a brighter future for youth.
Through Ethiopia Reads (ER) mobile library programs, include: Donkey Mobile Libraries, Horse Powered Libraries, Children’s Reading Festivals and Camps. These new channels for families and primary school aged children give greater access to reading materials. Through your donations, Ethiopian children will embrace the joy of reading and feel the power of independent learning. Photo credit Ethiopia Reads
HELP THIS DELTA COMMUNITY THRIVE - MS, USA
The Mississippi Delta’s poverty and lack of resources is rooted in a complex history of racial discrimination and slavery; issues which have disproportionately affected opportunities for employment, housing, and education. With the help of Partners In Development (PID), vulnerable communities have opportunities to learn, grow, and thrive.
PID has an after-school tutoring program for 4th-12th grade which gives students access to a library, computers, and printer services to support students with their homework and other related school activities. The summer program provides educational resources, including daily extracurricular activities. Parents also have access to GED classes, computer skills training, and other professional coaching programs. Additionally, a local clinic and PID puts on a health fair twice a year to promote health education, healthy eating and exercise habits, aimed at helping people thrive in all areas on life. Photo credit PID
PADS KEEP GIRLS IN SCHOOL - KENYA
For girls in rural western Kenya, having access to sanitary pads means the difference between missing weeks of school each year or full attendance and good grades. Additionally, many schools lack sufficient latrines that offer privacy and water for menstruating girls. With these obstacles, too many girls stay home from school during their periods and that lost time adversely affects their education. By working in 26 schools with approximately 650 girls, Sasa Harambee can change this.
A girl named, Charity struggled with missing school because her access to sanitary pads was limited and her school did not have adequate latrines with water for washing up. Now, with help from Sasa Harambee, she no longer misses school. She can take care of her monthly needs and keep up with studies too. Her self-confidence and her grades have soared! Photo credit Sasa Harambee
BUILDING BRIDGES TO PEACE - MID. EAST
At Mar Elias Educational Institutions (MEEI), students like Bader Abu Hagool and his twin sister, Rana, come from diverse backgrounds in a society that is deeply segregated, where biases against Palestinian communities are pervasive and systemic. Palestinian citizens of Israel face discrimination in housing, employment, education, and accessing basic services. Jewish and Palestinian communities often live in separate areas, with limited interaction. MEEI’s core values of coexistence stand in stark contrast to the divisive reality of the broader Israeli society. MEEI provides a crucial learning environment where students are given the tools to become leaders who will build bridges of peace towards a more inclusive future. MEEI stands as a beacon of hope, offering a solution to a fractured society by nurturing empathy, mutual respect, and reconciliation. Your support will help provide opportunities for more students like Bader. By donating, you are investing in a generation of leaders who will address inequities and foster peaceful communities. Photo credit POI
FOOD & HEALING FOR UKRAINE’S REFUGEES
Once a thriving industrial hub of 100,000 people, Konstantinovka in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, is now a shell of its former self; bombed out, battered, and nearly abandoned.
Though authorities urge evacuation, a few thousand remain. The elderly, the disabled, the very young, and those caring for loved ones simply have nowhere else to go. Food is vanishing. Grocery stores are empty. Even if shelves were stocked, the people left behind have no money.
Kline One Foundation and Hungarian Evangelical Fellowship support a community kitchen, serving 80 to 100 people daily, providing free hot meals, made from donated food. Every dollar counts. Every meal matters. Will you help? Photo credit Kline One Foundation
GIVE WARM MEALS & WARM BEDS - USA
Food scarcity is a reality for 18 million Americans,* and about 772,000 Americans also experienced homelessness in 2024**. All it takes is one major life event or job loss to put anyone living paycheck-to-paycheck, in a position of financial hardship. Government assistance programs are facing cuts and have left many more families and their children at risk of hunger and homelessness. The demands on food banks and homeless shelters is also increasing.
REFOREST TO SUSTAIN INCOME & FOOD SUPPLY - HAITI
Haiti remains the poorest country in the Latin America and the Caribbean region and one of the poorest in the world. Two-thirds of Haiti’s vulnerable population survive on subsistence agriculture. Haiti is also one of the most severely deforested countries in the world. Rural poverty, food insecurity, and deforestation are connected. Deforestation leads to landslides and soil loss, diminishing agricultural productivity.
To turn this around, Quixote Center supports tree planting that also generates household income and produces food for rural Haitians. Fruit tree production in tree nurseries is an activity that helps not only in reforestation efforts, but also enables farmers to gain more profit from the trees they cultivate. We hope to produce a total of 29,000 fruit trees within 12 months. Your gift of any amount will help cultivate this result. Photo credit Quixote Center
PROTECT MOTHER EARTH - GLOBAL
MADRE advances climate justice through long-term partnerships with women- and girl-led organizations worldwide. Their aim is to promote community-led development and to organize against human rights abuses. This approach to environmental justice supports the communities most impacted by climate breakdown.
Success Story: Through mentoring and leadership training, MADRE’s partner MUIXIL resources Maya Ixil women and girls in Guatemala to defend their lands from extractive industries. Together with MADRE, MUIXIL trained 225 Ixil women and girls on political participation in Indigenous and state governance structures, equipping them with the tools to assert civic and environmental rights.
With your help, many more women can organize to help protect Mother Earth. Photo credit MADRE
RESTORE ACRES OF TRIBAL LANDS - PUEBLO, NM
In the last 30 years, devastating fires have decimated 156,600 acres of land in the Jemez Mountains, destroying an estimated one-quarter of Pueblo homelands and 45% of the watershed. This resulted in the significant disruption of upland forest systems that Pueblo residents and other communities rely on for critical cultural and natural resources, leaving the area at risk for dangerous flash flooding.
Since 2019, Trees, Water & People has partnered with the Cochiti, Jemez, and Santo Domingo Pueblos to facilitate locally-based restoration projects led by Tribal community members, elders, and Native youth. Beyond regenerating 50 acres of sacred forests and watersheds, Pueblo leadership believes in restoration as a form of medicine to preserve the land, language, and rich traditional values imperative to the survival of their people. Your gift will support communities as they collaborate to regenerate healthy ecosystems and preserve important traditional life way as People of the Pueblos. Photo credit TWP
EMERGENCY DISASTER RELIEF - GLOBAL
Every year, countless lives globally are impacted by natural disasters. War and internal conflict contributes to hardships furthermore.
Each year Alternative Gifts International (AGI) selects a nonprofit with a proven record in emergency disaster response. This fund aids in mobilizing skilled labor, sending medical supplies, providing food, and more.
Your gift to this program alleviates suffering caused by unexpected disasters that disrupt lives around the world. Photo credit Pixabay
SUPPORT THE ALTERNATIVE GIFT MISSION - GLOBAL
The image above is an aerial photo of the Lucerne Valley in CA, the birthplace of Alternative Gifts International (AGI). Forty years ago, a small office trailer parked on arid land was the start of a beautiful movement to transform lives through the simple act of gift giving!
The first Alternative Gift Market was held at a church in Pasadena, CA, where children and adults set up booths and sold relief goods and livestock for communities in developing nations. Greeting Cards were inscribed with the gifts purchased and sent to friends and relatives to inform them that an alternative gift was given in their honor.
The story of AGI is inspiring when you consider that from a dry desert valley we have been able to bear fruit, plant trees, and help sustain countless lives for generations, globally! Your gift will help us continue our work to create positive change. Photo credit Ken Lund
GIVE A CAUSE A BOOST! - GLOBAL
The “Give a Cause a Boost” fund helps ensure every cause succeeds. Every vetted cause in our catalog deserves the chance to make a difference in the world. However, some causes receive less attention than others.
When a cause is underfunded, that means less children have food to eat, not as many can attend school, and more mothers will continue to struggle in poverty. This fund is a boost fund through Alternative Gifts International is designated solely for the purpose of ensuring more people receive the aid they need.
