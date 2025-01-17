2025 AIA Medical Council Awards

110 E 42nd St

New York, NY 10017, USA

General admission
$575
Individual tickets
Individual table
$5,750
groupTicketCaption
Table for 10 people
Back Cover Page Journal Sponsor
$10,000
Inside Cover Page Journal Sponsor
$5,000
GOLD Page Journal Sponsor
$2,500
SILVER Page Journal Sponsor
$2,000
FULL Page Journal Sponsor
$1,000
HALF Page Journal Sponsor
$600
GRAND SPONSOR
$35,000
groupTicketCaption
Three tables (10 guests each) and Full page ad in the journal
DIAMOND SPONSOR
$25,000
groupTicketCaption
Two table (10 guests each) and Full page ad in the journal
PLATINUM SPONSOR
$20,000
groupTicketCaption
Two tables (10 guests each)
GOLD SPONSOR
$15,000
groupTicketCaption
One table (10 guests) and Half page ad
CORPORATE Sponsor
$10,000
groupTicketCaption
One table (10 guests)
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing