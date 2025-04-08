Airy Knoll Arts Project
2025 AKAP Summer Classes
May 30 - June 8: College & Adult
$500
(suggested donation: $500)
(suggested donation: $500)
More details...
Add
June 16 - June 20: Women’s Class
$325
(suggested donation: $325)
(suggested donation: $325)
More details...
Add
June 21 - June 29: Multi-Generational
$500
(suggested donation: $500)
(suggested donation: $500)
More details...
Add
June 29 - July 6: Children & Teens
$250
(suggested donation $250 for 1st child, $100 for each additional child)
(suggested donation $250 for 1st child, $100 for each additional child)
More details...
Add
Scholarship-Supported Payment
Free
Please make a "donation" to AKAP in the amount you have agreed to pay for the course.
Please make a "donation" to AKAP in the amount you have agreed to pay for the course.
More details...
Add
Add a donation for Airy Knoll Arts Project
$
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue