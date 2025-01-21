2025 A.L.I.V.E. GOLF CLASSIC Sponsorship & Registration

Includes a Tournament Welcome, top billing for all media releases and event mentions, indoor and outdoor signage, company logo and link to your website on all marketing and social media, space for promotional materials at the event or for each golfer, and entry for 2 foursomes.
Flying Bird Sponsor
$2,500
Includes media releases and event mentions, indoor and outdoor signage, company logo and link to your website on all marketing and social media, space for promotional materials at the event or for each golfer, naming rights for the beverage cart, and entry for 1 foursome.
Rising Birds Sponsor
$1,500
Includes event mentions and outdoor signage, social media mentions and tags, space for promotional materials at the event or for each golfer, and entry for 1 foursome.
Putting Contest Birds Sponsor
$500
Naming rights and outdoor signage for the putting contest.
Hole Sponsor Birds
$250
Company logo on hole signage.
Team / Foursome Registration
$700
Your registration includes all green fees, cart, breakfast, awards ceremony lunch, and tee gifts for 4 team members.
Add a donation for Safe And Healthy Duval Coalition Inc dba Drug Free Duval
$
