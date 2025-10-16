2025 All OWT Weekend - HBCU Edition Raffle

1 for $10
$10

Purchase a ticket for a chance to win a $1,000 prize package from MGM Resorts International:


*Two-night room stay at Mandalay Bay


*$300 Food & Beverage credit at any Mandalay Bay Restaurant

(excluding alcohol & gratuity)

*Two tickets to MJ One by Cirque de Soleil®

Three for $25
$25

Purchase three tickets for a chance to win a $1,000 prize package from MGM Resorts International:


*Two-night room stay at Mandalay Bay


*$300 Food & Beverage credit at any Mandalay Bay Restaurant

(excluding alcohol & gratuity)

*Two tickets to MJ One by Cirque de Soleil®

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing